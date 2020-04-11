*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Music Academy students perform at String Fest

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com.
Submitted by Steve Schaffner
Saturday, April 11, 2020
A group of young violinists warm up before String Fest held Feb. 29.
Submitted by Steve Schaffner

The 2020 Southeast Missouri String Fest was held Feb. 29 at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

The following Southeast Missouri Music Academy students performed at the Festival:

* Apprentice: Truman White, Jasmine Pfeiffer, Ana Gayle.

* Proficient: Isaiah Dunavan, Jeremiah Dunavan, Brenna Dunavan, Gavin Ryan, Lukacs Zhang, Rozalyn Dubs, Gabrielle Phillips; Cape Central High Fiddle Club - Kami Eubank, Tallulah Colle, Anshula Vanteddu, Drew Wilde, Chloe Mays, Aaliyah Solis, Ja'Kiyah Beal, Jillian Jacobs, Grace Morgan, and Lucian Nordin.

* Distinguished: Anna Ahrens, Kasen Ahrens, Asher Ahrens, Brenna and Isaiah Dunavan, Thomas Trueblood, John Trueblood, Lyndsey Zhang, Lillianna Dubs, Joseph Cao, Eleanor Andrews, Savannah Cork, Henry Fredenburg, Narine Berbarian, Charli Jo Sparks, Olivia Petzoldt, Avery Laiben, Kami Eubank, Samuel Hwang and Sophia Sapp, Emma McDougal.

