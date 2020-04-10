SEMO Food Bank to hold drive-thru distribution Tuesday in Cape Girardeau

Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian, file Order this photo

Southeast Missouri Food Bank will provide another COVID-19 response mobile food distribution to respond to the increased need for food assistance following temporary layoffs and school closures.

At noon Tuesday, the mobile food distribution point will be at Cape First Church, 254 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.

The mobiles are intended for families newly in need because of job losses or reduced hours due to the coronavirus.

They will be drive-through distributions, so people should stay in their vehicle but have a space cleared for a box of food.

People who need food assistance should attend only the mobile held in the county where they live and should bring a photo ID and piece of mail that shows proof of residence. Patrons should visit only one mobile per month and receive only one box per household.

For more information or to donate, visit www.semofoodbank.org.