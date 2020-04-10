Gov. Parson orders schools to remain closed for remainder of school year
Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
COLUMBIA, Mo. Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday ordered public and charter schools to stay closed for the rest of the year, while an additional 91,000 Missouri residents applied for unemployment last week as the economic toll from the coronavirus grew.
Parson directed K-12 public schools to stay closed for the rest of the academic year to prevent spread of the virus, but he said remote learning should continue through the end of the semester.
The announcement on schools came after input from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and school officials throughout the state, the governor said.
Although it may be hard to see now, I want Missourians to know that our aggressive efforts to combat COVID-19 are working, Parson said at a news conference. We were planning for COVID-19 long before Missouris first case and have been taking action ever since.
Related to the governors announcement and his previous stay-at-home order for the state, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas announced Thursday evening the university would follow suit with regard to remote learning.
As you know, employees were asked to work remotely through 11:59 p.m. April 19 and to report back to campus on April 20. Since that time, President (Donald) Trump extended social distancing guidelines through April 30, and Missouri Gov. Parson issued a stay at home order through April 24. Based on these actions, I am extending the telework period for Southeast employees through the close of the spring semester, ending at 11:59 p.m. May 17, Vargas said in a release.
The number of new unemployment claims for the week ending Tuesday is more than eight times higher than in all of April 2019, when close to 10,700 claims were filed, according to data from the states labor department. The previous week, more than 104,000 new claims were filed.
This story available to you free thanks to the support of
Working together to provide vital health information to our community.
We are here for you, stay home for us.
The state has been overwhelmed with calls about filing for unemployment and is encouraging people to file claims online.
Nearly 238,000 people filed new unemployment benefit claims in Missouri in the first three weeks after the coronavirus crisis began hitting the economy. Thats more than 1 in 12 eligible workers.
The states social services agency says food banks will start handing out 25-pound food packages this week at mobile and drive-through sites.
The Republican governor added he doesnt support changing state law to allow widespread mail-in and early voting to prevent crowding at polls. He discouraged making drastic changes out of fear. Missouri has already held its presidential primary, but municipal elections are scheduled for June and a primary for other offices is set for August.
Join the newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter about the coronavirus (COVID-19)
Johns Hopkins University on Thursday said the state had 3,432 cases and 93 deaths. State health officials reported 3,539 cases of COVID-19 and 77 deaths as of Thursday afternoon. Missouris health director said the state takes time to vet each reported death before adding it to its official count.
Dr. Frederick Echols, head of the St. Louis Health Department, issued a plea Thursday to African Americans to take precautions against the disease.
Echols said in an editorial published in the St. Louis American, a newspaper covering the citys black community, that all 12 victims in St. Louis as of Wednesday were black. Blacks make up about 46% of the citys population, according to census figures.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But Echols noted black people are already disproportionately affected by some preexisting conditions that make the coronavirus more dangerous, such as heart conditions and diabetes.
St. Louis has not published a racial breakdown of those who have tested positive for the virus, but city officials plan to release more data this week, said mayoral spokesman Jacob Long.
Missouri hadnt previously released racial data about patients who become ill or die from the coronavirus because about 40% of medical providers were not reporting that information, the state health director said Wednesday.
Data released Thursday showed about 33% of reported Missouri coronavirus patients were white, 25% were black, and the race was unknown in 36% of cases. About 47% of patients who have died were white, 18% were black and race was unknown in 31% of cases. Missouris population was about 83% white and 12% black based on 2010 census data.
An AP analysis of U.S. data found about 42% of the victims whose demographic information was publicly shared by officials were black. African Americans made up roughly 21% of the total population in the areas covered the analysis.
Southeast Missourian editor Rick Fahr contributed to this report.
Stafford reported from Liberty, Missouri.
More to explore
-
Life after testing: Patient, family member share their experiences with COVID-19As coronavirus test results continue to come in and local case counts grow larger, an increasing number of people with ties to Cape Girardeau have begun sharing their firsthand encounters with the fight against COVID-19. For some of these patients,...
-
Former Howard's owner Terry Slattery remembered by friends, associatesMentor, advocate, father figure, role model and civic-minded friend. Those are a few of the ways friends and associates are remembering Terry Slattery, former owner of Howard's Athletic Goods store in Cape Girardeau. Slattery died Wednesday at his...
-
Easter offerings critical for local churches during pandemicIt is safe to say few working pastors have ever seen an Easter quite like this one. Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order will mean houses of worship will again be empty Sunday. Easter, the annual celebration of Jesus' resurrection, normally brings...
-
Cape superintendent Glass earns New Superintendent AwardCape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass was recently named the recipient of the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) New Superintendent Award for the Southeast District, according to a news release. Glass was honored...
-
Broadway blooms with new sculpture exhibition in Cape1From left, Tyler Johnson of Charleston, Illinois; Kevin Weber of Cape Girardeau; Shawn Spies of Chaffee, Missouri; and Adam Howell of Scott City (in construction vehicle) install a sculpture Thursday at Broadway and North Pacific Street in Cape...
-
MSHP report reveals details of fatal Feb. 29 crash involving Sikeston DPS captain1It has been more than a month since Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of East Salcedo Road and Columbine Street in Sikeston, Missouri, killing one person and seriously injuring...
-
Coronavirus affecting Cape County tax revenue8The COVID-19 pandemic is having a negative impact on Cape Girardeau Countys revenue. April sales tax receipts, which reflected several weeks of retail activity in March, were 6.15% lower than sales tax revenue in April 2019 and more than 10% below...
-
Logan's Roadhouse fires employees, may not reopen4Just as a number of other businesses did last month, Logan's Roadhouse in Cape Girardeau "temporarily" closed its doors in advance of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now it appears the steakhouse, known for its rustic decor and free buckets of peanuts,...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council holds virtual meeting, discusses COVID-19 changes1Abiding by stay-at-home order in Missouri and in accordance with health advisories to maintain social distancing, the Cape Girardeau City Council held its first April meeting Monday via Zoom video call with some council members appearing in video...
-
Video chat is where it's at for quaran-team workMy plan for this week's column was to share a self-guided driving tour of interesting places in Southeast Missouri. I even asked my colleague over in rustmedia, James Baughn, for some help with it, and he was kind enough to oblige. That feels a...
-
Fault Line Film Festival celebrates 10 years, goes onlineSoutheast Missouri State University's Fault Line Film Festival is set to celebrate 10 years of showcasing student filmmaking during an entirely online version of the Fault Line Film Festival April 10 through 18, according to a university news...
-
Arson, weapons violation reported overnight in Cape GirardeauMultiple crimes were committed in Cape Girardeau between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, including a reported arson and an arrest for a firearms violation. Shortly before 7 p.m., members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a...
-
Two men arrested for smuggling meth, pot into Scott Co. JailTwo men have been charged with bringing contraband into the Scott County Jail, and two inmates currently being held were charged with orchestrating the delivery of the contraband, according to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury. Gary Lutes, 39, of...
-
Southeast Arrow hosts virtual MCMA Awards Ceremony, wins 18 awardsThe Arrow, Southeast Missouri State University's student newspaper, won 18 awards while hosting the 2020 Missouri College Media Association (MCMA) Awards Ceremony, according to a university news release. Originally scheduled for April 3 and 4 at...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 4/9/20Approval of minutes n Minutes for April 6 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency...
-
Nurse practitioner rules waived in Missouri due to coronavirusCertain health care workers in Missouris coronavirus emergency have been given a bit greater latitude to work during the current COVID-19 pandemic. According to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, AANP members may now, for the balance...
-
Local businesses navigate state stay-at-home orderGov. Mike Parson on Friday announced a Stay Home Missouri order instructing Missourians to avoid leaving their homes or residences unless necessary. But local businesses, deemed essential or otherwise, arent being forced to close their doors....
-
Cape Girardeau County records first COVID-19 deathCOVID-19s intrusion into life in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area became more poignant Tuesday as officials with the countys Public Health Center reported the first death because of the virus. The only detail released on Cape Girardeau...
-
Teletherapy provides essential services, innovative learning at SoutheastTwice a week, for 50 minutes at a time, 5-year-old Grayson Gantz is on a video conference call, answering questions, verbally navigating the sounds of certain letters and responding to boom cards. While he sounds out parts of speech, an instructor...
-
Cape, Jackson public schools extend closures due to COVID-19The public school districts in Cape Girardeau and Jackson have announced schools will remain closed until May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both districts had planned to reopen their classrooms next week Cape Girardeau on Tuesday and Jackson on...
-
Bollinger County students adjust to school while at homeRoutine hasnt changed that much at the Harper and Barks households. Not really. Every weekday morning, the kids get up, eat breakfast and go to school. The biggest difference is they usually dont go any farther than the kitchen or living room to...
-
-
Safe House for Women receives $10,000 grantSafe House for Women in Cape Girardeau is one of nine organizations statewide to receive a COVID-19 response grant from Community Foundation of the Ozarks, according to a recent news release. Jessica Hill, Safe House executive director, said the...
-
COVID-19 cases increase in Cape Girardeau County, Perry County, Scott County, Bollinger CountyCape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of county residents testing positive for the disease to 19. Four county residents have recovered from the virus. Eleven of the...
-
Jackson Aldermen deny reptile-rescue permit in 'virtual' meeting11A special-use permit that would have allowed a Jackson couple to operate a reptile rescue organization in their residentially-zone home was denied by the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night. The aldermen, participating from multiple...
-
Most read 4/6/20Jackson respiratory therapist travels to New York to help in COVID-19 pandemic1Faith. Its what prompted respiratory therapist Amber Morgan to board a flight to New York City as a medical volunteer in the COVID-19 pandemic. As New York city reported almost 65,000 cases and close to 2,500 deaths as of Sunday, the Federal...
-
Most read 4/4/20An update on masks, rapid tests and ventilators in Cape11To help residents understand the facts around COVID-19 in our area, I'm providing answers to common questions posed to the newspaper. Sources of information today include both local hospitals, as well as the Cape Girardeau County Department of...
-
Most read 4/4/20Triplets born at Saint Francis Medical CenterLexy and Scott Nees are celebrating this week. Their triplets -- daughters Payton and Kennedy and son Lawson -- were born Wednesday at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Her husband Scott was the only one allowed in the delivery room...
-
Most read 4/3/20Missouri Gov. Parson issues 'Stay Home Missouri' order to begin Monday19Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued a State Home Missouri order Friday in an effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. The order begins at 12:01 a.m. Monday and continues until 11:59 p.m. April 24. The state's public and charter...
-
Most read 4/3/20Cape Girardeau County releases demographic details of COVID-19 patients5Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported no new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but officials released more information about county residents infected with the coronavirus. The total number of Cape Girardeau County residents who have tested...
- COVID-19 cases remain at 24 in Cape Girardeau County; state death toll mounts
- SEMO Food Bank to hold drive-thru distribution Tuesday in Cape Girardeau
- Testing center in Arena Park reduces hours
- Red Cross, United Way offer disinfectant wipes for blood donations
- UK's Johnson out of intensive care as his condition improves
- What to know about food deliveries, handling cash, loss of taste and COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau
- Cape Girardeau County records first COVID-19 death; positive cases rise to 24