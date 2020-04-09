National Guard's help sought in St. Louis County
Robert Cohen ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP
O'FALLON, Mo. -- The top elected official in Missouri's largest county is seeking help from the Missouri National Guard in preparation for an expected surge in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.
Democratic St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in a statement Wednesday the National Guard "can play a critical role" in transporting patients and supplies, which would free up health care workers to focus on treating people.
Leaders of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, made up of the region's largest hospitals, said the peak of the pandemic in the St. Louis area is expected to occur in two to three weeks.
As of Wednesday, 585 people in the region were hospitalized for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, or for symptoms indicating possible infection. Of those, 233 were in intensive care and 186 were on ventilators.
This story available to you free thanks to the support of
Working together to provide vital health information to our community.
We are here for you, stay home for us.
The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. The vast majority of people recover.
"As we move into what is expected to be the surge of this virus, we need help transporting patients and equipment and additional security at our hospitals, county warehouse and our North County Recreation Center, which we have converted into a shelter for our homeless population to reduce their level of exposure," Page wrote in a letter to Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday. "We also need med techs to augment our staff at triage and testing sites."
St. Louis County spokesman Benjamin Granda said the National Guard is expected to arrive soon. To dispel rumors, Granda said the Guard will have no role in enforcing stay-at-home orders.
In neighboring St. Charles County, a new outbreak was reported at a psychiatric hospital.
Join the newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter about the coronavirus (COVID-19)
St. Charles County officials say 20 staff members and three patients at CenterPointe Hospital have tested positive since March 28. CenterPointe medical director Azfar Malik said in a statement admissions were halted March 29 but will resume after thorough cleaning and disinfecting.
Fifty-eight people have died in Missouri from COVID-19 and 3,327 cases have been confirmed, according to statistics posted Wednesday on the state health department website. The state had cited 53 deaths and 3,037 cases on Tuesday.
The actual number of deaths in Missouri may be significantly higher. A database operated by Johns Hopkins University shows 86 deaths as of Wednesday morning. The discrepancy could be because the university updates its data more often, and Missouri just recently changed its policy to require that coronavirus deaths be reported within 24 hours.
Another rise in confirmed cases was reported at a nursing home. Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker cited 34 confirmed cases and three deaths at Grandview Healthcare in Washington, Missouri, about 50 miles southwest of St. Louis.
Nursing homes have been severely impacted by the virus. In Missouri, five residents have died at Morningside East Assisted Living Center in Springfield, and five others have died at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation in St. Charles, where 42 residents and eight workers have tested positive since the outbreak was first reported March 23.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced $27.7 million was awarded to 29 Missouri health centers. to help detect, prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19, and to maintain or increase capacity and staffing levels during the pandemic.
More to explore
-
Logan's Roadhouse fires employees, may not reopenJust as a number of other businesses did last month, Logan's Roadhouse in Cape Girardeau "temporarily" closed its doors in advance of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now it appears the steakhouse, known for its rustic decor and free buckets of peanuts,...
-
Coronavirus affecting Cape County tax revenue3The COVID-19 pandemic is having a negative impact on Cape Girardeau Countys revenue. April sales tax receipts, which reflected several weeks of retail activity in March, were 6.15% lower than sales tax revenue in April 2019 and more than 10% below...
-
Video chat is where it's at for quaran-team workMy plan for this week's column was to share a self-guided driving tour of interesting places in Southeast Missouri. I even asked my colleague over in rustmedia, James Baughn, for some help with it, and he was kind enough to oblige. That feels a...
-
Fault Line Film Festival celebrates 10 years, goes onlineSoutheast Missouri State University's Fault Line Film Festival is set to celebrate 10 years of showcasing student filmmaking during an entirely online version of the Fault Line Film Festival April 10 through 18, according to a university news...
-
MSHP report reveals details of fatal Feb. 29 crash involving Sikeston DPS captainIt has been more than a month since Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of East Salcedo Road and Columbine Street in Sikeston, Missouri, killing one person and seriously injuring...
-
Arson, weapons violation reported overnight in Cape GirardeauMultiple crimes were committed in Cape Girardeau between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, including a reported arson and an arrest for a firearms violation. Shortly before 7 p.m., members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a...
-
Two men arrested for smuggling meth, pot into Scott Co. JailTwo men have been charged with bringing contraband into the Scott County Jail, and two inmates currently being held were charged with orchestrating the delivery of the contraband, according to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury. Gary Lutes, 39, of...
-
Southeast Arrow hosts virtual MCMA Awards Ceremony, wins 18 awardsThe Arrow, Southeast Missouri State University's student newspaper, won 18 awards while hosting the 2020 Missouri College Media Association (MCMA) Awards Ceremony, according to a university news release. Originally scheduled for April 3 and 4 at...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 4/9/20Approval of minutes n Minutes for April 6 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency...
-
Nurse practitioner rules waived in Missouri due to coronavirusCertain health care workers in Missouris coronavirus emergency have been given a bit greater latitude to work during the current COVID-19 pandemic. According to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, AANP members may now, for the balance...
-
Local businesses navigate state stay-at-home orderGov. Mike Parson on Friday announced a Stay Home Missouri order instructing Missourians to avoid leaving their homes or residences unless necessary. But local businesses, deemed essential or otherwise, arent being forced to close their doors....
-
Teletherapy provides essential services, innovative learning at SoutheastTwice a week, for 50 minutes at a time, 5-year-old Grayson Gantz is on a video conference call, answering questions, verbally navigating the sounds of certain letters and responding to boom cards. While he sounds out parts of speech, an instructor...
-
Bollinger County students adjust to school while at homeRoutine hasnt changed that much at the Harper and Barks households. Not really. Every weekday morning, the kids get up, eat breakfast and go to school. The biggest difference is they usually dont go any farther than the kitchen or living room to...
-
-
Safe House for Women receives $10,000 grantSafe House for Women in Cape Girardeau is one of nine organizations statewide to receive a COVID-19 response grant from Community Foundation of the Ozarks, according to a recent news release. Jessica Hill, Safe House executive director, said the...
-
COVID-19 cases increase in Cape Girardeau County, Perry County, Scott County, Bollinger CountyCape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of county residents testing positive for the disease to 19. Four county residents have recovered from the virus. Eleven of the...
-
Jackson Aldermen deny reptile-rescue permit in 'virtual' meeting11A special-use permit that would have allowed a Jackson couple to operate a reptile rescue organization in their residentially-zone home was denied by the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night. The aldermen, participating from multiple...
-
Local health care workers focus on equipment, innovation in fight against COVID-19To help maintain supplies of personal protective equipment, or PPE, many hospitals have begun seeking innovative approaches to engineering their own solutions to the challenges posed by the spreading coronavirus. In an effort to help find solutions,...
-
Think SEMO group raising funds to feed health care workers1Realtors Chelsea Dillick and Christina Essner decided they wanted to give back to the community, and in January, started Think SEMO. The groups Facebook page was intended as a way to get more information to people looking for events or updates on...
-
Commission closes playgrounds at Cape County parksThe Cape Girardeau County Commission voted unanimously Monday to close playgrounds in the county parks until further notice to discourage children and parents from gathering at them during the COVID-19 pandemic. The action was taken at the...
-
Scott County candidates make last-day filings for August primary elections in five officesFour additional Republican candidates filed for election March 31, the final day to file in Scott County, forming primary races for five positions sheriff, coroner, assessor, 1st District commissioner and 2nd District commissioner. Rick Walter...
-
Technical difficulties hinder YouTube broadcast of Cape Council meeting1Cape Girardeau City Council held its first April meeting virtually via Zoom video call Monday night, and taking public comments by having citizens join the call. Due to technical difficulties, a YouTube broadcast of the meeting failed and a...
-
Cape County Route Z reduced for pipe replacementRoute Z in Cape Girardeau County, between School Lane and Highway 25, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert pipe under the roadway. According to a news release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4:30...
-
Local News 4/6/20Practicing medicine in the age of coronavirusOne Cape Girardeau physician has coined a term to describe the pandemic turning the world upside down. Its coronageddon, said Lori Moyers, D.O., with Riverside Family Medicine. We normally see 30 patients face-to-face every day, said Dr....
-
Local News 4/6/20Jackson respiratory therapist travels to New York to help in COVID-19 pandemic1Faith. Its what prompted respiratory therapist Amber Morgan to board a flight to New York City as a medical volunteer in the COVID-19 pandemic. As New York city reported almost 65,000 cases and close to 2,500 deaths as of Sunday, the Federal...
-
Most read 4/4/20An update on masks, rapid tests and ventilators in Cape11To help residents understand the facts around COVID-19 in our area, I'm providing answers to common questions posed to the newspaper. Sources of information today include both local hospitals, as well as the Cape Girardeau County Department of...
-
Most read 4/4/20Triplets born at Saint Francis Medical CenterLexy and Scott Nees are celebrating this week. Their triplets -- daughters Payton and Kennedy and son Lawson -- were born Wednesday at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Her husband Scott was the only one allowed in the delivery room...
-
Most read 4/3/20Missouri Gov. Parson issues 'Stay Home Missouri' order to begin Monday19Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued a State Home Missouri order Friday in an effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. The order begins at 12:01 a.m. Monday and continues until 11:59 p.m. April 24. The state's public and charter...
-
Most read 4/3/20Cape Girardeau County releases demographic details of COVID-19 patients5Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported no new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but officials released more information about county residents infected with the coronavirus. The total number of Cape Girardeau County residents who have tested...
-
Most read 4/2/20COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County grow by one; Perry County cases total 18COVID-19 patient numbers inched up Wednesday, but just barely. According to the daily report of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the total of confirmed cases involving Cape Girardeau County residents grew by one to 15 Jackson, nine;...
-
Most read 4/1/20Dr. William Keith Graham, SEMO faculty member among those battling COVID-195While many COVID-19 patients will battle the disease cloaked in privacy, some will have their situation become more public, by choice or circumstance. Two such cases are playing out in Cape Girardeau. One of the Cape Girardeau patients...
- Cape Girardeau County records first COVID-19 death; positive cases rise to 24
- Cape Girardeau City Council holds virtual meeting, discusses COVID-19 changes
- What to know about food deliveries, handling cash, loss of taste and COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau
- Missouri lawmakers approve multi-billion dollar coronavirus bill
- Cape Girardeau County records first COVID-19 death
- Cape, Jackson public schools extend closures due to COVID-19
- Most coronavirus deaths in Missouri involving older people