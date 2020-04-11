A Look Back
(G.D. Fronabarger ~ semissourian.com)
More to explore
-
-
Video footage shows recent instances of street boxing, fighting in Cape Girardeau2As incidents of gun violence continue to occur in Cape Girardeau, a growing group of juveniles and young adults have adopted their own method of settling disputes street boxing. Video footage published online from a July 7 gathering near the...
-
Race, policing discussed at Cape forum Thursday2A high-minded exchange Thursday in Cape Girardeau about race and law enforcement had moments of clear disagreement. A panel discussion at Gateway Church in the former Federal Building was moderated by Gateways pastor, Ben Porter. On the stage...
-
Jefferson Elementary's Melissa Thomas named regional Teacher of the YearFor Melissa Thomas, educating students is all about building relationships. Thomas, who teaches second grade at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, was recently named the regional Teacher of the Year by the Missouri Department of...
-
Jackson schools seeking parent input on virtual learningJacksons Matt Lacy said Thursday the school district is eager to find out how many parents want a virtual learning option, called Ignite Online, for the upcoming 2020-2021 year. Ignite would take the place of face-to-face in-school classes. We...
-
Art for Animals bidding opens online FridayThe 10th annual Art for Animals auction begins at 5 p.m. today, and final bidding closes at 7 p.m. July 31, according to a recent announcement. This year, due to concerns over COVID-19, the event will be held entirely online. The auction will...
-
Cape County reports two new coronavirus cases Thursday3Cape Girardeau County reported COVID-19 cases in the single digits Thursday. Two cases were reported in the county, for a total of 436. There are 219 recoveries and three deaths. Four Cape Girardeau County residents are hospitalized. There are...
-
Cape commissioners hear brief mask protest during short meeting3Unlike Mondays three-hour session during which about a dozen people lobbied against Cape Girardeau Countys mandatory face mask order, only one person spoke on the subject at Thursdays five-minute meeting of the County Commission. An emergency...
-
-
Road work 7/17/20: Periodic road closures set for West Cape RockAmeren Missouri will have periodic road closures next week on West Cape Rock Drive, between Lexington Avenue and Brookshire Road, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department. The closures are for the construction of a...
-
2020 SEMO District Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns20The 2020 SEMO District Fair has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns, the fairs board of directors announced late Wednesday night in a news release. The fair was scheduled to take place from Sept. 12 through 19 at Arena Park in Cape...
-
-
Opioid overdose deaths drop in Missouri2New data released by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows the number of opioid overdose deaths in the state declined in 2019 for the first time in five years. In 2019, 1,094 Missourians died as a result of opioid overdoses,...
-
Ice cream without Homecomers this yearSince 1961, Homecomers and homemade ice cream have gone hand in hand, thanks to a stand run by volunteers of Excelsior Chapter, Order of DeMolay in Jackson. This year, Homecomers has been canceled because of concerns over COVID-19, but, said...
-
Local accountants kept busy by the new July 15 tax deadlineIn this COVID-impacted year, with so many delays and postponements to seemingly every facet of everyday living, even the time-honored April 15 date to file income taxes got pushed back to July 15. July 15 has now come and gone and some taxpayers,...
-
Marble Hill man charged for sex crimes committed in Cape GirardeauA 45-year-old Marble Hill, Missouri, man was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Wednesday on sex crime charges. Everette E. Looney, 45, now faces one unclassified felony count of first-degree statutory rape and two unclassified felony...
-
Ex-Cape mayor, former motorcyclist Knudtson reacts easing of helmet law7Count former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay Knudtson among those with mixed emotions to Gov. Mike Parsons decision this week to sign into law legislation easing restrictions on the wearing of helmets by some motorcyclists. Parson on Tuesday signed...
-
Cape County reports 36 new coronavirus cases, surpasses 400 total11On Wednesday, Cape Girardeau County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases since its Monday update, for a total of 434, with 219 recoveries and three deaths. Four Cape Girardeau County residents are hospitalized. Saint Francis reports 12 current...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 7/16/20Approval of minutes n Minutes from July 13 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
-
Customer pulls gun at Charleston McDonald'sCHARLESTON, Mo. -- Police are investigating an incident in Charleston where a drive-through customer pulled a gun on an employee. An officer with Charleston Department of Public Safety investigated an assault on July 5 at McDonald's restaurant...
-
One arrested in Miner for felony assaultMINER, Mo. -- One person was arrested for assault after an altercation at a Miner business. According to a report from the Miner Police Department, officers responded to a physical altercation at the Break Time convenience store in Miner on Monday....
-
-
-
Tax revenue up from last year in Stoddard CountyBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Tax revenue in Stoddard County was up in June despite expectations of a downturn because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tax revenue was up $54,270.81 compared to June 2019. Three of Stoddard County's five taxes generated more revenue...
-
10-year-old hit driving vehicle hit by trainNEW MADRID, Mo. -- A New Madrid child received minor injuries after the vehicle he was operating was struck by a train Monday in New Madrid County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 3:44 p.m. on county road 634, 2...
-
Photo Gallery 7/16/20Majority masked during Cape Farmers Market at West Park MallFollowing the emergency face mask order issued by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center which went into effect on Monday, almost all Cape Farmers Market customers and vendors abided by the local health guidelines and wore masks while...
-
Most read 7/14/20Cape County face mask order to slow spread of coronavirus sparks debate84Can face masks help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County or will they lead to business closures and a loss of personal freedom for county residents? According to some, masks wont do anything to improve public health and are a form...
-
Most read 7/13/20Plans for former Sears building moving ahead6The future of the vacant Sears Grand building on Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau has been a looming question mark since financially-troubled Sears closed the 150,000-square-foot store last fall. That question will apparently be answered in a few...
-
With local Covid numbers up, not wearing masks means vulnerable are at greater risk32There's a battle taking place in the national media about the meaning of dramatically rising Covid-19 cases but decreasing deaths. Will significant spikes in hospitalizations in some metro areas translate to more fatalities? In a few weeks we'll...
-
-
Two Cape churches suspend in-person worship due to COVIDCape Girardeau's Apostolic Promise Church has not held a worship service since July 1 due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Phone calls to the church at 750 N. Mount Auburn Road, are being forwarded to the home of the congregation's associate pastor,...
-
Most read 7/10/20Perry County ER doctors test positive for coronavirus; several cases reported in region9An asymptomatic Perry County Memorial Hospital ER doctor tested positive while on duty, president Patrick Carron said in a news release Thursday. The physician was then placed in full protective equipment and continued to work, according to the...
-
Most read 7/10/20Cape schools unveil tentative plan for fall classes4The Cape Girardeau School District released a preliminary plan for fall classes, set to begin face to face Aug. 24, as of Thursday morning. Superintendent Neil Glass said Thursday the process to arrive at this plan was pretty thorough. We relied...