Holly Kennedy agrees to one short podcast, 10 minutes spent talking about her experience after losing her husband, Gerry. After seven years, Holly has moved on with her life. She has started dating and plans to move in with her boyfriend, Gabriel. And there are even days when she doesnt feel Gerrys presence in the room with her.

Holly believes she can finally tell the world about the notes she received throughout the first year after her husbands death. But reliving her experience in this interview begins to drag Holly back toward the grief she thought shed left behind. She can only be glad the podcast is over and that she can get back to her normal life. However, Hollys story is downloaded and shared, and soon, a group of people with terminal illnesses called the P.S. I Love You club seeks her out to help them create letters for their own loved ones.

What originally begins as a meeting with them to turn down their advances becomes the first step Holly takes toward Gerrys experience before he died. Now Holly must struggle against her old heartbreak in the face of this new perspective as she slowly accepts the task before her. But can she fight her backward slide and finally move on with her life? Or will the drama of her newest endeavor tear rifts in the other parts of her life, as well?

Cecelia Aherns Postscript is the sequel to P.S. I Love You, the novel in which Holly Kennedy receives letters from her newly-deceased husband and slowly builds a new life with each one. P.S. I Love You has been made into a movie, and while you can choose to read or watch it to gain some background information, it isnt really necessary as long as you have a general understanding of the story. Aherns novel Postscript stands on its own and does a splendid job showing the complex web of emotions the characters feel about leaving and losing their loved ones.

If you are looking for something similar to read, you might try the book Grace After Henry, which follows Grace as she puts her life back together after the loss of her fiancé. All of these books are available at the Cape Girardeau Public Library in print, and some of the titles are also available as eBooks.