Cape public schools extend closure due to COVID-19

The Cape Girardeau Public School System announced Tuesday morning that schools will remain closed through the rest of this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our tentative return date is now set for Friday, May 1," according to an email sent to district families late this morning. "We will continue to make week-by-week decisions on extending the closure based on the latest health information and guidelines that are provided to us from our local and state officials."

This is a developing story.