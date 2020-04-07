Cross revealed in tree

Amid the COVID-19 social distancing and anxiety, I have taken walks on County Rd. 228 every couple of days. I often pray while walking. Usually I look down or directly in front of me.

Several days ago, while walking, I looked up, and in the tree was a cross, shaped by a partially broken branch (which kind of describes our world right now) and another branch. It really touched me and gave me hope. Thought it would encourage others too!

I felt like God is saying, Look up, child! which is the name of a popular song by Lauren Daigle that is out now, and also worth listening to!

Anyway, God bless you and SE Missourian staff and readers! Keep faith in God!