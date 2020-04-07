Safe House for Women receives $10,000 grant

Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau is one of nine organizations statewide to receive a COVID-19 response grant from Community Foundation of the Ozarks, according to a recent news release.

Jessica Hill, Safe House executive director, said the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund grant was opened quickly, and the Safe House was able to apply for funding right away.

"We requested funding to do alternative housing, food and supplies for our shelter and for clients in other housing situations," Hill said. "Of course, we are trying to keep our shelter as clean as possible. It's an 18,000-square-feet structure. That takes some doing."

The Safe House for Women Thrift Store at 230 N. Spring Ave. in Cape Girardeau is temporarily closed, Hill told the Southeast Missourian last week, and that drop in revenue coincided with an increased need for the shelter's services, and the organization's outreach effort.

Of the grant, Hill said, "We are very grateful and thankful that they responded so quickly, and that they got their grant process up and running so quickly. It'll be really helpful for us."

The $10,000 grant from Community Foundation of the Ozarks, or CFO, is part of nearly $100,000 awarded in the initial grants made from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, the release stated.

The grants from this fund are focused on agencies providing support to vulnerable citizens during the pandemic emergency across the CFO's 58-county service region of central and southern Missouri.

The grant to Safe House for Women will help the agency provide aid for victims of domestic violence, including safe shelters, the release stated.

This story available to you free thanks to the support of Working together to provide vital health

information to our community

Other grants were awarded to organizations to purchase food or supplies, support child care needs, to assist individuals vulnerable to the disease's effects.

On March 20, CFO announced an initial $1 million commitment for COVID-19 response and recovery needs, supported by CFO's discretionary grantmaking funds, Missouri Foundation for Health and the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation managed by Commerce Trust. Since then, funders making commitments of $25,000 or more include White River Valley Electric Cooperative, Delta Dental and the Darr Family Foundation. The fund also has been supported by individual donors. Gifts can be made at www.cfozarks.org/donate, the release stated.

Grant applications are being accepted on a rolling basis with announcements anticipated weekly for the near future, the release stated. The application process is open to not-for-profits and IRS-equivalent organizations such as faith and civic agencies. CFO does not make grants directly to individuals.

For more information, visit www.cfozarks.org/covid19.