An audiologist can help you select hearing aids

Choosing the right hearing aid is important. Your hearing aids should fit into your life as naturally as possible and be a help, not a hindrance. Your audiologist can use his or her knowledge and experience to recommend hearing aids based on your hearing, lifestyle, style preferences, and budget.

When an audiologist is helping you select the right hearing aids, it is important he or she understands your hearing. Different types of hearing aids are suitable for different levels of hearing loss. Hearing tests involve a number of different methods that measure various aspects of your hearing. Once your audiologist knows more about your hearing, he or she can recommend the best hearing aid type. Completely-in-canal (CIC) hearing aids are suitable for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. People with more severe hearing loss might benefit from in-the-canal (ITC) hearing aids or behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aids.

Your lifestyle is another important factor. Your audiologist will talk to you about your life and habits to make the best recommendations. They will ask about your activity level, social life and the types of environments you spend your time in. Someone with an active social life might benefit from digital technology that adjusts to different listening environments. A music lover might like a hearing aid with Bluetooth, so they can connect to their favorite devices.

What your hearing aid looks like might be important to you, too. Many people prefer a less noticeable, more discreet hearing aid. You might also, prefer something thats a certain size so the controls are easy to handle. When considering aesthetic preferences, its also important to think about hearing needs. Some hearing aid styles might not be suitable for some people.

Your audiologist can also help you find hearing aids that work within your budget. He or she can offer a number of suggestions at different prices, so you can select something that works for you.

Dr. Sarah Hickey, Au. D, is an audiologist and owner of Audiology Associates