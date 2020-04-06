COVID-19 cases remain steady in Cape Girardeau County

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday.

Total cases involving county residents remained at 16, though health care providers updated testing numbers.

Saint Francis Medical Center reported seven positive cases, 201 negative results and 556 total tests administered.

Southeast Hospital reported three positive cases, 102 negative results and 162 total tests.

Cross Trails Medical Center has tested 28 people. Twelve were negative, and no positive cases have been found.

Other medical care providers in the county have found six confirmed cases.

Other Missouri county positive case totals as of Sunday were:

* Bollinger, 1

* Perry, 25

* Scott, 7

* Stoddard, 7.

Across the state, total positive cases were 2,367 Sunday, with 34 deaths attributed to the disease.

Neither Union nor Alexander counties in Illinois have reported a positive case.