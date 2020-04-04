Quitting sugar is a challenge that requires awareness
Dear Doctor: I'm stalled on my resolution to quit eating sugar. Why is it so hard? I just can't seem to stop saying yes to sweets, especially my favorites -- cookies and candy bars. Do you have any suggestions?
Dear Reader: First of all, please don't feel bad. In your quest to control your sugar intake, you're battling two powerful forces -- biology and modern food science.
Sugars provide the body with an efficient source of energy, and the pursuit of them is hardwired into our brains. This, along with the fact that sugar wakes up the reward centers of the brain, has been weaponized by food scientists. The result is a vast array of sweet treats, many of them amped up with fats and salt, and each carefully designed to be irresistible. Adding to these challenges is the fact that quitting sugar cold turkey can leave you with genuine symptoms of withdrawal, including headache, fatigue, irritability and low mood. But don't despair. Armed with a bit of self-knowledge and a few deliberate strategies -- and, yes, some willpower and discipline -- you can successfully get your sweet tooth under control.
Get our Daily Headlines
Sent right to your inbox.
Start by becoming aware of how much sugar you eat, and when. Do you add it to your morning coffee or tea? Is it part of your breakfast? Do you drink sugared beverages? All of these, along with any candy, baked goods, ice cream or other sweet snacks that you grab throughout the day, contribute to the estimated 17 teaspoons of sugar that we Americans ingest daily. That's double the recommended limit of 9 teaspoons per day for men and triple the 6 teaspoons for women, and it adds up to almost 57(!) pounds of sugar per person per year. Since 75% of all processed foods -- even those that come across as savory -- contain added sugars, you'll need to check food labels for an accurate picture of your intake.
Once you've identified the sources of sugar in your diet, you can begin the process of weaning yourself off of it. If you're stirring it in to coffee, cut back a little each day until it's gone. If you're a soda drinker, switch to one of the many varieties of sparkling water that have become available. It is helpful to understand that sugar makes blood glucose levels spike, which triggers the pancreas to release insulin. That's the hormone that allows cells to absorb and use glucose for energy. A healthy blood sugar balance depends on limiting surges of insulin, so think in terms of meals and snacks full of protein, fiber and healthy fats. They will fill you up and lessen your cravings without making your blood sugar levels go crazy.
Artificial sweeteners may be tempting, but studies have linked them to a boomerang effect of craving more sugar, as well as to adverse effects on the gut microbiome. Plus, after just a few days of sugar abstinence, you'll find that your taste buds are waking up to the natural sugars in foods, which will become satisfying. There's no question that quitting sugar can be a challenge, so be kind to yourself and take things gradually.
Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1450, Los Angeles, CA, 90024. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.
More to explore
-
Center Junction traffic reroutes to begin TuesdayTraffic changes are slated to begin this coming week at Center Junction, weather permitting. Howard Hemmann, senior project manager and estimator with Penzel Construction, wrote in an email Thursday that, weather permitting, the traffic switch on...
-
Triplets born at Saint Francis Medical CenterLexy and Scott Nees are celebrating this week. Their triplets -- daughters Payton and Kennedy and son Lawson -- were born Wednesday at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Her husband Scott was the only one allowed in the delivery room...
-
Heart of the game: Photojournalists spotlight memorable moments in sports photographySports photojournalists must capture action and feats of athleticism, but sports feature images are the heart and soul of sports photography. There's a difference between action sports photography and the feature images that illustrate the center of...
-
National Guard further explains alternate sites for health careThe Show Me Center and Student Recreation Center on the Southeast Missouri State University campus are among about a dozen locations the Missouri National Guard is considering for use as "alternate care sites" for housing temporary medical...
-
COVID-19 cases remain at 15 in Cape Girardeau County; Perry County cases at 21; 7 each in Scott and Stoddard countiesNo new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County on Friday, according to the county's Public Health Center. The number of positive cases remained at 15. Testing numbers continued to increase. Saint Francis Medical Center reported testing...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 4/6/20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. n The Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet in April for regular meetings and study sessions on Monday, April 6 and April 20, at 6:00 p.m. However, the Board will be moving their...
-
Scott City issues boil water advisoryScott City Public Works Department supervisor Dustin Whitworth issued a precautionary boil water advisory at 9:45 a.m. Friday. "Due to emergency repairs on the city's public water main, we are asking businesses and residences that receive city water...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 4/6/20Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Agenda review Regular session Public...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 4/6/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for April 2 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Scott County issues order to slow COVID-19 spreadEffective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Scott County residents and visitors are asked to remain at home "to the maximum extent feasible," according to a proposed joint order of the Scott County Commission, Scott County Health Officer, Scott County Health...
-
Jackson playgrounds to temporarily close SaturdayEffective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday parts of City of Jackson parks and playground areas at Jackson public schools will close to the public to protect against the spread of coronavirus, according to a Jackson City Park Facebook post Friday morning....
-
Cape County Recorder's office policy changesCape Girardeau County Recorder Drew Blattner announced temporary office policy changes Thursday. n Office staff will work remotely and will continue daily eRecording and answering emails and phone calls during regular business hours. n Paper...
-
Greitens donates N95 masks to local law enforcement for COVID-19 protection1Former Gov. Eric Greitens has been busy this week delivering N95 masks to police, fire and first responder agencies in Missouri, including several hundred earmarked for the Jackson police and fire departments as well as the Cape Girardeau County...
-
Policing during a pandemic: How social distancing has affected Cape police life, crime ratesNearly two weeks have passed since Missouris statewide social distancing order went into effect March 23 advising everyone to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and maintain 6 feet of distance from non-family members. As the month of March...
-
Cape Girardeau County releases demographic details of COVID-19 patients4Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported no new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but officials released more information about county residents infected with the coronavirus. The total number of Cape Girardeau County residents who have tested...
-
SEMO postpones spring commencement due to COVID-19With the end of its spring semester just six weeks away, Southeast Missouri State University has announced a postponement of its spring commencement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, current social distancing guidelines have forced us...
-
Rollover crash near Flickerwood Arena leaves 1 dead, 3 injuredOne person died and three others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday night near Flickerwood Arena in Jackson. The crash occurred at 8:22 p.m. when a 2006 Ford F150 southbound on Larch Lane ran off the roadway then...
-
-
Photo Gallery 4/3/20Heart of the game: Sports feature photography captures essence of athleticsSports photojournalists must capture action and feats of athleticism, but sports feature images are the heart and soul of sports photography. In a time when sporting events are cancelled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southeast...
-
Sicilian style pizza made to order at Gabriels, delivered to your homeGabriele Ruggieri is worried about his family members in Italy, but theres little he can do from more than 5,000 miles away. So he cooks. His friends and neighbors in Cape Girardeau are like family to him, too. And he loves to take care of them at...
-
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson restricts state spending by $176 million; Higher Education and Workforce Development see cutsGov. Mike Parson cited the COVID-19-related economic slowdown in restricting state spending of $176 million Wednesday. Up until this point in my administration, we have been very fortunate to have a booming economy with record low unemployment and...
-
Cape Girardeau park facilities closed due to coronavirusSeveral municipal park facilities in Cape Girardeau were closed Wednesday and will remain closed indefinitely to help slow the spread of COVID-19 The closure applies to playgrounds, tennis courts and basketball courts in Cape Girardeaus parks as...
-
COVID-19 forces funeral homes to make changes to how services are conducted4Funeral services are an opportunity for friends and families to say their final goodbyes to loved ones, but because of COVID-19, funerals and visitations are being modified in keeping with state and federal guidelines aimed at controlling the...
-
COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County grow by one; Perry County cases total 18COVID-19 patient numbers inched up Wednesday, but just barely. According to the daily report of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the total of confirmed cases involving Cape Girardeau County residents grew by one to 15 Jackson, nine;...
-
Artists give us more than we bargain forI know this is only the third week of an events column without in-person events, but it feels like it's been forever. Not much has changed for me. Not outwardly, anyway. My work routine is about the same, except it's at a table in my house instead...
-
Burfordville man shares militaria expertise on PBS's 'Antiques Roadshow'Jeff Shrader owns Advance Guard Militaria in Burfordville, and appears on "Antiques Roadshow," a PBS television show produced by WGBH in Boston that's filmed all over the United States. He appeared on an episode last week, and has shared his...
-
Photo Gallery 4/2/20Parks closed: Cape Girardeau closes access to parks, playgrounds, athletic courtsPlaygrounds are intertwined with caution tape and basketball goals no longer have hoops in parks throughout Cape Girardeau on Thursday, April 2, 2020, as city employees finish closing access to Cape Girardeau parks amenities including the skate...
-
Most read 4/1/20Dr. William Keith Graham, SEMO faculty member among those battling COVID-195While many COVID-19 patients will battle the disease cloaked in privacy, some will have their situation become more public, by choice or circumstance. Two such cases are playing out in Cape Girardeau. One of the Cape Girardeau patients...
-
Most read 3/31/2014 COVID-19 cases reported in Cape County13Cape Girardeau County health care providers reported a total of 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday afternoon, though it was unclear whether all cases involved county residents. Saint Francis Medical Center, reporting five cases, and Southeast...
-
Most read 3/30/20Number of Southeast Missouri coronavirus cases increasesAs numbers and information regarding confirmed cases of the new coronavirus continue to change in most Missouri counties, many health departments have begun publishing daily updates to websites and social media accounts. The State of Missouri...
-
-
Most read 3/28/20SATURDAY REPORT: Slight uptick in local positive Covid-19 cases5Positive Covid-19 cases are up to 10 locally, according to a report Saturday from the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. Saint Francis reported six total cases, up two since Friday. Two are from Cape Girardeau County with one from...
-
Most read 3/28/20Cape County declares public health emergency8Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, Cape Girardeau County Commission and mayors of Cape Girardeau and Jackson declared a public health emergency Friday because of the coronavirus. They urged residents to: n Limit public exposure; you can go...
-