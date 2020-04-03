Missouri Gov. Parson issues 'Stay Home Missouri' order to begin Monday
Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued a State Home Missouri order Friday in an effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The order begins at 12:01 a.m. Monday and continues until 11:59 p.m. April 24.
The state's public and charter schools will remain closed during the term of the order and individuals shall avoid leaving their home or residence unless necessary.
Essential businesses will be allowed to remain open but must follow a specific framework, Parson said.
First and foremost, I want everyone to know that I love this state and the people of this state, Parson said. The people of this great state clearly define who we are in Missouri, and as governor, I have no greater responsibility than to protect the health, well-being, and safety of all Missourians.
Parson issued a social distancing order on March 23 but had left stay-at-home orders to local municipalities until Friday's announcement.
The governor said local officials will have the authority to impose more stringent orders beyond the statewide directive.
As of Friday, Missouri had 2,113 positive cases of COVID-19 out of a total 24,727 tests administered statewide.
Parson said 76 of the states 114 counties had at least one positive case with over half the states positive cases in the St. Louis region.
Approximately 22% of those who tested positive required hospitalization, Parson said, and as of Friday there had been 19 COVID-19 related deaths statewide.
The governors order includes the following:
* Individuals shall avoid leaving their place of residence.
* No social gatherings of more than 10 people.
* Public and charter schools will remain closed for the term of the order.
* Entities that do not employ individuals who perform essential functions defined by the federal government shall adhere to social gathering and social distancing orders.
* Business that remain open must limit the number of individuals in a particular location. The limit is 25% or less of authorized fire or building code occupancy for entities with 10,000 square feet or less; or 10% for entities with 10,000 square feet or more.
Residents will be allowed to access essential services such as grocery stories, gas stations and banks, and are allowed to engage in outdoor recreation provided precautions are taken to avoid transmission of COVID-19.
There comes a time when we have to make major sacrifices in our lives. Many of us make sacrifices each and every day, but now more than ever, we must all make sacrifices, Parson said. This is not about any one individual person. This is about our families, friends, neighbors, and the entire state of Missouri. For the sake of all Missourians, be smart, be responsible, and stay home, Missourians.
