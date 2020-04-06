Editorial
MoDOT exemptions make sense during pandemic
Temporary exemptions for truck drivers have been made by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Gov. Mike Parson as the nation grapples with the effects to commerce of the coronavirus.
MoDOT increased the weight allowance for tractor-trailers of at least 53 feet from 80,000 to 100,000 pounds through April 30. The increase doesnt apply to all trailers, but according to a story by Jeff Long in the Southeast Missourian it does apply to supplies and equipment related to COVID-19.
Gov. Parson also suspended the cap on hours a driver can spend behind the wheel. This change is valid through May 15. Previously, drivers had a 14-hour limit before a 10-hour break was required. However, that doesnt mean a driver was necessarily driving for 14 hours. For example, a driver could wait for six hours while a trailer was unloaded, but that time is counted toward the 14-hour max.
Truck drivers play a key role in keeping stores stocked with the goods customers need, and this service is particularly important during the current pandemic. Drivers must continue to use good judgment for their own safety and that of those around them. If tired, stop. But professional drivers should be able to make these decisions.
While exemptions should be reconsidered once the pandemic subsides, allowing temporary exemptions makes sense. We applaud MoDOT and Gov. Parson for taking action.
Comments
More to explore
-
-
An update on masks, rapid tests and ventilators in CapeTo help residents understand the facts around COVID-19 in our area, I'm providing answers to common questions posed to the newspaper. Sources of information today include both local hospitals, as well as the Cape Girardeau County Department of...
-
Jackson woman organizes 'park and pray' events at Cape hospitals in response to pandemicJackson resident Christy Brey said it was a video on social media platform TikTok and a desire to engage in ministry outside the "four walls of church" that led her to organize two prayer events this week at local hospitals. Brey, a customer service...
-
America still a global leader even in a time of crisisA current global myth alleges that America under the Trump administration is not leading the world fight against the coronavirus in its accustomed role as the postwar global leader. Yet the U.S. was the first major nation to issue a travel ban on...
-
Take state of emergency order seriously for allA unified proclamation of state of emergency was made by the county health department, county commission, mayor of Jackson, and mayor of Cape Girardeau to follow the emergency guidelines as set forth by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and...
-
-
Americans' goodness outweighs pockets of anti-Christian bigotryThough some deny it, many harbor a strong hostility toward Christians in our society, especially those who obediently wear their faith on their sleeves. You know what they find worse than an outspoken evangelical Christian? An outspoken evangelical...
-
-
Editorial (4/3/20)Do your due diligence to avoid fraudulent Covid-19 schemesDealing with the health concerns of the novel coronavirus is challenging on its own, but it's even more complicated when you consider the actions of bad actors who purvey on the fears of unsuspecting individuals. Southeast Missourian reporter Ben...
-
If someone tests positive, how would you know if you should be concernedAs positive COVID-19 diagnoses increase in the area, questions are pouring into the Southeast Missourian. Over my next several columns, I will try to answer some of these questions and then update as information and numbers change. If there's...
-
Fighting Covid-19 takes individual responsibilityEarlier in March, both President Donald Trump and Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency based on concerns with the COVID-19 virus pandemic. These are unprecedented times in our country. We as citizens need to do everything we can to comply...
-
A crisis is a terrible thing to manufactureOn Jan. 20, the United States confirmed its first case of the coronavirus. The nation's political and media elite obsessed over Mitch McConnell's just-announced resolution governing the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. On Jan. 23, China locked...
-
Column (4/1/20)Coronavirus even closed the Waffle HouseCHAMBERSBURG, Pennsylvania It is early Sunday morning along one of the few congested stretches of the Lincoln Highway when an empty parking lot below the familiar cheery yellow sign for the local Waffle House catches the eye. The 24-hour diner...
-
Editorial (4/1/20)EDITORIAL: Thanks to those assembling masks for health care workersAmidst the fear and uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus, there has been positive news of individuals and organizations stepping up to support one another. The Southeast Missourian reported recently on a few people who are making masks and...
-
Editorial (3/30/20)New SEMO men's basketball coach has opportunity to build successful programSoutheast Missouri State University has a new basketball coach in Brad Korn. Korn, 38, is from Plano, Illinois and played and coached at Southern Illinois University. Along with a stint at Missouri State, Korn was part of the Kansas State basketball...
-
-
Editorial (3/27/20)Local businesses need your support now more than everAlong with the physical and emotional toll COVID-19 has taken, the virus is making life particularly hard for small business owners and their employees. The Cape Chamber and Jackson Chamber of Commerce have voiced their support for local businesses,...
-
Editorial (3/25/20)Editorial: Census participation is vital; please complete questionnaireMissouri residents have, or will receive soon, invitations to complete the 2020 Census. Your participation is vital when it comes to funding of programs and representation in government. The questionnaire can be completed with the paper copy or...
-
Editorial (3/23/20)Area basketball seasons cut short but teams are champions in our bookIn the midst of all the closures, cancellations and alterations to business operations, schools and events, its easy to overlook sports. But in recent weeks, several local teams have had strong performances, some stopped short of national and state...
-
Editorial (3/19/20)Friends Gala celebrates $1 million milestone with 5th annual eventSaint Francis Foundation's fifth annual Friends Gala was held earlier this month, drawing 500 people to the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau for a night of food, fun and philanthropy. The foundation recently announced this year's...
-
Letter (3/17/20)Coronavirus opportunity for TrumpPresidents can be largely defined by how they deal with crises or disasters: FDR during World War II, JFK and the Cuban Missile Crisis, George W. Bush after 9/11. I think the coronavirus crisis will go a long way to define President Trump. At first...
-
Editorial (3/16/20)Civic meals are example of why Southeast Missouri is a great place to liveLike many other events, the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club announced last week the organizations annual Pancake Day, originally planned for Wednesday, will be postponed until a later date due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). A statement from...
-
-
Editorial (3/13/20)Science fair opens doors, provides opportunitiesWith 442 projects and more than 700 students representing 43 junior high and high schools, this was the biggest year yet, according to event organizers, for the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair. Dr. Chelsea Grigery, a pediatrician at...
-
Editorial (3/12/20)Patterson earns top honor; Redhawks set for NCAA Tournament appearanceRekha Patterson and the SEMO women's basketball team are the toast of the town. The Redhawks recently won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament over No. 1 seed UT-Martin 64-47. While nothing beats a championship victory, the game itself may not have...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.