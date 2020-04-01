Community Counseling Center changes practices in light of COVID-19

Note: This story has been updated to clarify the status of screening by temperature.

Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau is working to continue to provide services in light of challenges brought by COVID-19, according to a news release sent Tuesday.

The center's staff members will screen patients on arrival for fever, after a planned shipment of thermometers arrives, and will ask whether the patient has any flu-like symptoms or has traveled in the past 14 days.

Services provided in the evening hours will be determined on need and scheduled accordingly.

All group services, including Peer Impact Center, youth day treatment programs and coNEXT-ion after-school events, are temporarily discontinued. Resident outings should be monitored and limited. Resident passes are temporarily discontinued, but other platforms, such as FaceTime and Facebook Video, are available.

Telepsychiatry services remain available, as are face-to-face outpatient mental health and substance-use counseling and case management for non-symptomatic COVID-19 adults and youth, the release stated.

The free, consumer-operated Talk, Listen, Care (TLC) phone line is available from noon until 10 p.m. seven days a week, in the Cape Girardeau area at (573) 651-3642 or toll free at (877) 626-0638. The free, 24-hour crisis line is available at (800) 356-5395.

Community Counseling Center's main office is at 402 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau, and may be reached at (573) 334-1100.