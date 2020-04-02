*Menu
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Ann
Thursday, April 2, 2020
This is Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee is a Chihuahua about 8 yrs old, & has been missing since 3/26/20, there is a reward of $100 with no questions asked. Please help Bruce Lee find his way home.

Please help Bruce Lee find his way home

