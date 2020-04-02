COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau Coutny grow by one; Perry County cases total 18

COVID-19 patient numbers inched up Wednesday, but just barely.

According to the daily report of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the total of confirmed cases involving Cape Girardeau County residents grew by one to 15 -- Jackson, nine; Cape Girardeau, 4; Cape Girardeau County, 2.

Five county residents remain hospitalized because of the disease stemming from coronavirus.

The report said three county residents have recovered from COVID-19.

Numbers from the county's health care providers as of Wednesday were:

* Saint Francis Medical Center: 402 tested; seven positive; 156 negative.

* Southeast Hospital: 119 tested; two positive; 47 negative.

* Cross Trails Medical Center: 24 tested; zero positive; nine negative.

* Other Cape Girardeau County providers: unknown number tested; six positive; unknown negative results.

Explaining the discrepancy between those tested and the positive and negative results reported, officials noted getting test results can take up to six days.

Positive cases in area counties:

* Bollinger: 1.

* Perry: 18.

* Scott: 6.

* Stoddard: 3.

As of Wednesday, the State of Missouri was reporting a total of 1,581 cases, 18 deaths and 17,427 tested.

According to a State of Illinois website, no positive cases have been reported in either Union County or Alexander County.