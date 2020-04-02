Cape Girardeau park facilities closed due to coronavirus

Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian, file Order this photo

Several municipal park facilities in Cape Girardeau were closed Wednesday and will remain closed indefinitely to help slow the spread of COVID-19

The closure applies to playgrounds, tennis courts and basketball courts in Cape Girardeau's parks as well as the city's skate park, dog park, FitZone and other park areas where people tend to gather. Signage will be posted and fencing will be installed in the coming days to discourage people from using those facilities.

"The health and safety of our parks patrons are our top priority," said Julia Jones, Cape Girardeau's parks and recreation director, who encouraged people to "stay healthy and abide by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines at home, in the parks and when you have to go out."

Jones said walking trails and green spaces in the parks will remain open and are safe to use as long as people avoid groups of more than 10 and stay at least 6 feet away from non-household members.

Cape Girardeau officials originally planned to keep city offices and facilities closed until early next week, but now say reopening them will be delayed.

According to information provided by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, people who have registered for programs or sports leagues affected by the closures will be contacted by representatives of those programs about schedule changes.

For more information, visit www.cityofcape.org/parks.