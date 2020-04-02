Bankruptcies 4/2/2020
Bankruptcies filed through March for the Southeastern Division of the Eastern District of Missouri's U.S. Bankruptcy Court are listed below with their corresponding case numbers. Included are bankruptcies filed in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. Court is held in Cape Girardeau.
20-10167 Summer Oliver Cox
20-10174 Jessica Renee Smiley
20-10177 Virginia L. Keer
20-10178 Jason Joseph Evans and Carrie Elizabeth Evans
20-10179 Michael L Mahurin, Sr. and Marcia L. Mahurin
20-10181 Danielle Rae Taylor
20-10185 Penelope Susanne Marks
20-10190 Christopher Neal Gary
20-10192 Laura Lea Pendergrass
20-10193 Ronica Annette Washington
20-10195 Barbara Jean Bruce
20-10196 Meghan Elizabeth Field
20-10198 Kendall Wayne Miller and Heather Colleen
20-10201 Dorothy Jean Sullivan
20-10203 Brent Michael Collier
20-10204 Mike Earl McCow
20-10212 Tammy Lynn Garner
20-10214 Jamison Roy Arends and Melinda Dawn Arends
20-10219 Sherry Lynn Dellinger
20-10221 Ashley Renee Youngermann
20-10222 Christopher Shannon Calder and Jayne Renee Calder
20-10223 Scott Patrick Martin and Staci Lea Martin
20-10224 Raymond Lee Welch and Larkin Louise Welch
20-10229 Rebecca Renee Green
20-10232 Lori Kay Young
20-10234 Dustin Lynn Forrester
20-10237 Jackie Larry Hamlett, Jr. and Della Marie Hamlett
20-10239 Debra Jean Bower
20-10240 Dustin Alton Bone
20-10241 Michael Thomas Stanley and Robin Patricia Stanley
20-10242 Thomas Lee Harper and Mary Ann Harper
20-10246 Earnest Lowell Wells and Nadine Wells
20-10247 Holly Nicole Fox
20-10252 Jamal Ali Webb and Meyoshi Misty Webb
20-10254 Norma Lynn Habeck
20-10255 Mary J. Shaw
20-10264 Matthew Kelly Lawler and Sheri Danielle Lawler
20-10265 Diana M Stueve and Danny E. Stueve
