Tax liens March 2020

Thursday, April 2, 2020

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, recorder of deeds, during March are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.

TAX LIENS FILED

Taylor, Kerry (IRS)

Direct Media Solutions LLC (IRS)

MCTX2 LLC (IRS)

W E Hampton & Associates Inc (IRS)

Schmidt, Cletus R and Schmidt, Pamela (IRS)

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

Pony and Pony Bama LLC (IRS)

Taormina, Chris and Taormina, Marissa (IRS)

Triple L Contracting Inc (IRS) (7)

Diebolds Parking Lot Service and Hinkle, Larry Stephen (IRS) (2)

Hinkle, Jane M and Hinkle, Larry S (IRS)

Emmons, Andru W

Eakin, Christopher S

Foutzs Hunting & Fishing Sh (4)