*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
Southeast Missourian

DARBY ADVISOR OF THE MONTH

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Yvonne Wade
Wednesday, April 1, 2020

For release immediately, with photo

April 1, 2020

DARBY ADVISOR OF THE MONTH

Kelly Darby of Jackson, a financial advisor with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Finanical, was Advisor of the Month in the Missouri East Region for the month of March.

Darby joined Modern Woodmen in November 2010.

Modern Woodmen is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, IL. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance and annuity products to almost 770,000 members nationwide.

For more information contact Kelly at 573-986-1781 or Regional Office at 573-701-0163.

END

Comments