Community Counseling Center changes practices in light of COVID-19
Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau is working to continue to provide services in light of challenges brought by COVID-19, according to a news release sent Tuesday.
The center's staff members will screen patients on arrival for fever, and will ask whether the patient has any flu-like symptoms or has traveled in the past 14 days.
Services provided in the evening hours will be determined on need and scheduled accordingly.
This story available to you free thanks to the support of
Working together to provide vital health
information to our community
All group services, including Peer Impact Center, youth day treatment programs and coNEXT-ion after-school events, are temporarily discontinued. Resident outings should be monitored and limited. Resident passes are temoprarily discontinued, but other platforms, such as FaceTime and Facebook Video, are available.
Telepsychiatry services remain available, as are face-to-face outpatient mental health and substance-use counseling and case management for non-symptomatic COVID-19 adults and youth, the release stated.
The free, consumer-operated Talk, Listen, Care (TLC) phone line is available from noon until 10 p.m. seven days a week, in the Cape Girardeau area at (573) 651-3642 or toll free at (877) 626-0638. The free, 24-hour crisis line is available at (800) 356-5395.
Community Counseling Center's main office is at 402 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau, and may be reached at (573) 334-1100.
More to explore
-
Cape County COVID-19 cases remain at 14COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County remained at the previous day's level Tuesday -- 14. Of those, nine involved Jackson residents, three were Cape Girardeau cases, and two were Cape Girardeau County cases. Four people remained hospitalized. Of...
-
National Weather Service revises Mississippi River flooding forecastThe Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is falling slower than expected and will remain above flood stage for about another week and a half. That according to a revised forecast from the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, which last...
-
Gunshot victim, shell casings found in 600 block of Jefferson Avenue1One male victim was found in the front yard of 622 Jefferson Ave. with an apparent gunshot wound and transported via ambulance to a local hospital early Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau. Witnesses and callers near the location reported hearing four...
-
Cape Chamber event will go on as scheduled ... onlineThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly First Friday Coffee will take place as scheduled this week. But there will be no coffee, no continental breakfast and no face-to-face networking among chamber members. In fact, it will take place...
-
Jackson crews striping streets and roadwaysStreet maintenance crews in Jackson will be working throughout the city over the next few months re-striping streets and roadways to improve visibility for motorists along those routes. Weather permitting, crews will be working on the striping...
-
-
Cape Comic Con postponed to July amid COVID-19 concernsCape Comic Con, originally scheduled for April 24 through 26, has been postponed until July 10 through 12, due to COVID-19, organizer Ken Murphy announced in a Facebook post Monday. Refunds will not be given for already purchased tickets and...
-
Safe House for Women offers resources, limits servicesFor those experiencing or leaving a domestic violence situation, Safe House for Women is more important than ever, but is operating on a limited staff and decreased budget, executive director Jessica Hill said. The thrift shop is closed, and that...
-
Family loses home to fire Monday morning in 1800 block of Rampart StreetA family lost their home in the 1800 block of Rampart Street after a fire ignited at about 3 a.m. Monday in Cape Girardeau. The home was occupied as the fire began to engulf the structure and breaking glass caused one resident to awaken. The...
-
Wednesday: Flippin family drive-up and deliveryBurgers with imagination each Wednesday in downtown Cape (418 Broadway) for drive-up and delivery 10 am to 4 pm. FAMILY FUN. This Wednesdays featured burgers The Shiznet. The Red Devil. Saddle Up. These are just a few of the options at Kennys...
-
Last chance for August primary candidate filingsPotential candidates for county offices in Missouri have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file for the Aug. 4 primary elections at the county clerks offices in their respective counties. In Cape Girardeau County and the surrounding counties of Bollinger,...
-
Two shots-fired calls Sunday afternoon near William St., one injured6An argument between two men near the 800 block of William Street led to a suspect pulling out a handgun and shooting a victim in the leg Sunday in Cape Girardeau, according to police Sgt. Joey Hann. Dispatchers notified officers of a person with a...
-
Perry County Route B reduced for pavement improvementsRoute B in Perry County, from National Guard Drive to the Cape Girardeau County line, will be reduced with a 9-foot width restriction as contractor crews widen the shoulder and repave the roadway. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m....
-
Heeter performs online after live shows canceled because of COVID-19As many musicians all over the world are doing, Cape Girardeau singer-songwriter Jason Heeter is taking his music online in lieu of live gigs, but it hurts, he said. Heeter said for the last two weeks, every gig has canceled, including a St....
-
Cape native, hero dies in England at 861Cape Girardeau native James R. Buckner, who won the Airmans Medal for saving a life after a military plane crash in England in the 1960s, has died at 86 in England. Buckner and a companion pulled the pilot to safety after the aircraft slammed into...
-
Humane Society offering discounted adoptions, encouraging fostersSpending lots of time at home? Now may just be the perfect time to bring home a new furry family member, according to Tracy Poston, executive director of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, who said the shelter is trying to get adoptions and...
-
Community Partnership receives $500,000 grant to renovate former Cape police headquarters1After months of waiting, the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri can finally move ahead with the acquisition of the former Cape Girardeau Police Department headquarters at 40 S. Sprigg St. On Thursday, Community Partnership executive...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3/30/20Approval of minutes n Minutes for March 26 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA)...
-
-
Tornado tears through Arkansas college town, with 6 hurtJONESBORO, Ark. (AP) A tornado ripped through northeast Arkansas on Saturday, leaving three people hurt after hitting commercial and residential areas in the college town of Jonesboro. The three people reported injured were hospitalized, Jonesboro...
-
Trump says feds developing new guidelines for virus risk6WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump says that federal officials are developing guidelines to rate counties by risk of virus spread, as he aims to begin to ease nationwide guidelines meant to stem the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to the...
-
SATURDAY REPORT: Slight uptick in local positive Covid-19 cases5Positive Covid-19 cases are up to 10 locally, according to a report Saturday from the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. Saint Francis reported six total cases, up two since Friday. Two are from Cape Girardeau County with one from...
-
First responders, public health and safety professionals to receive expedited Covid-19 testingSome of Missouris first responders, public health and safety professionals who meet certain criteria will receive expedited COVID-19 tests and results, according to a news release Saturday from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior...
-
Cape County declares public health emergency8Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, Cape Girardeau County Commission and mayors of Cape Girardeau and Jackson declared a public health emergency Friday because of the coronavirus. They urged residents to: n Limit public exposure; you can go...
-
Photo Gallery 3/28/20Slices of life: Feature hunting for images in community journalismOne of the great joys for a photographer is capturing a random, yet beautiful, moment of everyday life. While photographers always have to produce an image for publication, finding the compelling photo can be a challenge. With that said, the pursuit...
-
-
Most read 3/27/20Tracy: Authority to issue sheltering 'orders' doesn't lie at county level24While several Missouri cities and counties have issued stay at home orders to help curb the spread of COVID-19, no such order is expected in Cape Girardeau County. There arent really any ordinances or orders we can promulgate that are...
-
Some good news in the analysis of COVID-19 rates25It's stunning how fast events are moving. Two weeks ago I was deliberating traveling with family to New Orleans, a place with no identified cases of coronavirus at the time. Now, New Orleans is one of the hot zones for the virus. In a matter of...
-
COVID-19 cases in region grow, but numbers remain small2As COVID-19 testing has increased in the region, more cases have been reported, though the numbers remained low through Wednesday evening. Cape Girardeau Countys health care providers reported a total of three positive tests two involving Cape...
-
Investigation underway into death of 8-year-old Bollinger County girl with special needs5The parents of an 8-year-old Bollinger County girl with myotonic dystrophy were taken into police custody after their daughter was found dead Saturday in Bollinger County. Complaints and probable-cause statements were filed Monday in cases against...
-
Perry County stay at home order begins ThursdayA stay-at-home order has been issued for Perry County, Missouri, going into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. The order, sent to the Southeast Missourian by Perry County Clerk and Election Authority Jared W. Kutz, continues until 12:01 a.m. April 24 or...
-
Most read 3/25/20Cape County confirms 'presumptive positive' COVID-19 case4Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials confirmed the countys first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, they announced Tuesday. Late Monday, the center was notified of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported by a...
- Dr. William Keith Graham, SEMO faculty member among those battling COVID-19
- Coronavirus causes changes in Missouri trucking regulations
- 14 COVID-19 cases reported in Cape County
- FBI reports increase in coronavirus-related fraud schemes, offers advice
- Jackson: Prepare, don't panic as we respond to COVID-19
- Missouri reports more than 1,000 confirmed cases; 13 reported dead
- Number of Southeast Missouri coronavirus cases increases