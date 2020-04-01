EDITORIAL: Thanks to those assembling masks for health care workers

-
Column (4/1/20)Coronavirus even closed the Waffle HouseCHAMBERSBURG, Pennsylvania It is early Sunday morning along one of the few congested stretches of the Lincoln Highway when an empty parking lot below the familiar cheery yellow sign for the local Waffle House catches the eye. The 24-hour diner...
More good news, COVID-19 rapid test approved by FDAThe United States lost a month with the shoddy rollout of coronavirus tests. Chalk it up to government bureaucracy. Now private companies are releasing new, better, faster tests. On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued Emergency Use...
Women's history month ends, but your honor remainsThis is the last day of Women's History Month, and I want to take a moment to show some love to women. What would we do without the mothers, aunties, grandmas, and friends who add value to our lives? Celebrating sisters shouldn't require a...
Jackson: Prepare, don't panic as we respond to COVID-19A few week ago as I was planning topics for future columns I was going to write. Topics such as the Center Junction Diverging Diamond Interchange Project, the opening of the Consolidated Dispatch Center, the progress on both the new Cape Girardeau...
Editorial (3/30/20)New SEMO men's basketball coach has opportunity to build successful programSoutheast Missouri State University has a new basketball coach in Brad Korn. Korn, 38, is from Plano, Illinois and played and coached at Southern Illinois University. Along with a stint at Missouri State, Korn was part of the Kansas State basketball...
Column (3/28/20)Florida trip canceled, but there's hope beyond baseballSince January, I planned a trip with a friend to Jupiter, Florida, for St. Louis Cardinals spring training. We mapped out the weekend to see the Redbirds play the Astros, Red Sox and Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium. Covid-19 had other plans. The day...
Column (3/28/20)Don't believe hysteria in response to Perry County orderThe Perry County Sheriff's Office has received numerous calls concerning local announcements about the coronavirus and what local government leaders are calling for. Specifically, people are concerned that they are going to be arrested or written a...
Editorial (3/27/20)Local businesses need your support now more than everAlong with the physical and emotional toll COVID-19 has taken, the virus is making life particularly hard for small business owners and their employees. The Cape Chamber and Jackson Chamber of Commerce have voiced their support for local businesses,...
Column (3/26/20)Some good news in the analysis of COVID-19 ratesIt's stunning how fast events are moving. Two weeks ago I was deliberating traveling with family to New Orleans, a place with no identified cases of coronavirus at the time. Now, New Orleans is one of the hot zones for the virus. In a matter of...
Column (3/26/20)Trump's strategic foresight is being put to the testThe ancient Greeks believed that true leadership in crisis came down to what they called pronoia -- the Greek word for "strategic foresight." Some statesman, such as Pericles and Themistocles, had it. Most others, such as the often brilliant and...
Editorial (3/25/20)Editorial: Census participation is vital; please complete questionnaireMissouri residents have, or will receive soon, invitations to complete the 2020 Census. Your participation is vital when it comes to funding of programs and representation in government. The questionnaire can be completed with the paper copy or...
Editorial (3/23/20)Area basketball seasons cut short but teams are champions in our bookIn the midst of all the closures, cancellations and alterations to business operations, schools and events, its easy to overlook sports. But in recent weeks, several local teams have had strong performances, some stopped short of national and state...
Editorial (3/19/20)Friends Gala celebrates $1 million milestone with 5th annual eventSaint Francis Foundation's fifth annual Friends Gala was held earlier this month, drawing 500 people to the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau for a night of food, fun and philanthropy. The foundation recently announced this year's...
Letter (3/17/20)Coronavirus opportunity for TrumpPresidents can be largely defined by how they deal with crises or disasters: FDR during World War II, JFK and the Cuban Missile Crisis, George W. Bush after 9/11. I think the coronavirus crisis will go a long way to define President Trump. At first...
Editorial (3/16/20)Civic meals are example of why Southeast Missouri is a great place to liveLike many other events, the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club announced last week the organizations annual Pancake Day, originally planned for Wednesday, will be postponed until a later date due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). A statement from...
Editorial (3/13/20)Science fair opens doors, provides opportunitiesWith 442 projects and more than 700 students representing 43 junior high and high schools, this was the biggest year yet, according to event organizers, for the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair. Dr. Chelsea Grigery, a pediatrician at...
Editorial (3/12/20)Patterson earns top honor; Redhawks set for NCAA Tournament appearanceRekha Patterson and the SEMO women's basketball team are the toast of the town. The Redhawks recently won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament over No. 1 seed UT-Martin 64-47. While nothing beats a championship victory, the game itself may not have...
Editorial (3/9/20)Steps to prevent spread of COVID-19 also good general health tipsStories about COVID-19 continue to raise questions as the worldwide total surpassed 100,000 people late last week. Less than a quarter of a percent of these cases are in the United States. Still, it's important to take steps that can mitigate the...
Editorial (3/6/20)Make sure to vote Tuesday in Missouri presidential primaryMissouris presidential primary is only days always, but the political landscape is gaining a bit more focus. Following poor performances in South Carolina, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended their...
EDITORIAL: Thanks to those assembling masks for health care workers
Amidst the fear and uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus, there has been positive news of individuals and organizations stepping up to support one another.
The Southeast Missourian reported recently on a few people who are making masks and donating them to health care providers. Betty Carroll is one. She has transformed her home into a small mask-making operation to assist Saint Francis Medical Center.
"We're just doing the fabric right now," she told Southeast Missourian reporter Rachael Long. "We wanted to be able to give every colleague a mask just for some type of protection, so we produced as fast as we could with what we have."
Will Perry, a veteran and real estate agent, put his 3D printer to work using a mask pattern found online. Daniel Glasco, a tailor by profession, has partnered with his church, Cape First Church, in an effort to produce 75 to 100 masks per day.
These are only a few examples. Some are well coordinated, while others are more organic. We've seen photos of families gathered around dining room tables to assemble masks, combining a family activity with a noble cause. Every mask counts. So whether you're making 10 or 100, each one can be put to good use.
To each person supporting the cause, we offer our thanks.
