Southeast Missourian

14 COVID-19 cases reported in Cape County

Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Workers are seen at the drive-through testing center in Arena Park as rain falls recently in Cape Girardeau. The testing facility operates on an appointment-only basis, and is a combined effort among Saint Francis Healthcare System, SoutheastHEALTH and the Cape Girardeau County Health Department in response to the coronavirus. A prescreening process must be conducted before an appointment may be scheduled. Prescreening can be performed by calling the Coronavirus Community Nurse Hotline at (573) 331-4200 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
Ben Matthews, Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau County health care providers reported a total of 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday afternoon, though it was unclear whether all cases involved county residents.

Saint Francis Medical Center, reporting five cases, and Southeast Hospital, reporting one case, noted their numbers only involve Cape Girardeau County residents.

Eight more positive cases have been confirmed in the county by other health care providers, but those cases may involve residents of other counties.

Of the 14 cases, six were found to be travel-related, four were tracked to contact with a confirmed case, and four had unkown origins.

The update said four people were hospitalized in the county with the disease related to coronavirus.

Other counties in the region and their reported cases, as of Monday afternoon: Bollinger, one; Perry, 12; Scott, five.