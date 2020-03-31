Opinion
Jackson: Prepare, don't panic as we respond to COVID-19
A few week ago as I was planning topics for future columns I was going to write. Topics such as the Center Junction Diverging Diamond Interchange Project, the opening of the Consolidated Dispatch Center, the progress on both the new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse and Jackson Police Station and the census. In addition, I have some exciting news about new businesses expanding in Jackson. These will be columns I will write about in the future.
This week, I am requesting everyone take actions to stay healthy.
Please stay at home. When you are not at work, assuming you are required to go to your workplace, you should be at home. If walking or exercising outdoors, maintain social distancing of at least six feet.
When you leave home to buy food, medicine or other necessities, please maintain social distancing.
If you have been in contact with someone who has contracted the COVID-19 virus, please quarantine yourself.
Cape Girardeau County is operating under a Unified Emergency Operation Command. A proclamation declaring a Public Health Emergency in Cape Girardeau County has been issued. The organization with personnel and responsibilities has been defined.
The Cape Girardeau County Health Department is leading Incident Command (IC). Fire chief Jason Mouser is the City of Jackson's head of the emergency management office. Police chief James Humphrey's role is branch director of the Incident Command.
Public safety continues to be our No. 1 priority. Non-priority items may need to be put on hold.
We are making every effort to keep operations flowing as much as possible and have made allowances for licenses, inspections, permits, utility billing, etc.
If you have any questions, please call City Hall. We are open, but without public access except through the drive-through.
The police and fire stations are also closed to the public. Please call if you have business with the departments. Emergency and 911 calls are being responded to as normal.
Trash pickup is scheduled as usual.
The number of residents with COVID-19 will continue to grow, especially as we expand testing by making it easier and faster to get results. Prepare. Don't panic.
Please consider the following:
1. Stay at home.
2. Go to work, then go home.
3. Practice social distancing.
4. Do not gather in groups of more of 10 people.
5. Wash your hands. Wash your hands. Wash your hands.
6. Finally, reach out to others by phone, email or text. Let them know you are thinking of them.
Dwain Hahs and the mayor of Jackson.
