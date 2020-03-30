Virus, price war send local gas prices plummeting
Southeast Missourian file
While it is difficult to find toilet paper, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, one commodity in great supply through this virus-paralyzed spring is gasoline.
Not only is there a lot of it available, but it's getting cheaper and cheaper to buy nearly every day.
A drive-by survey of 35 service stations in Cape Girardeau, Scott and Stoddard counties Sunday afternoon found gas prices as low as $1.69 a gallon in Benton, Bloomfield and Dexter.
Prices in Jackson and Fruitland were anywhere from 18 to 20 cents higher.
Patrick DeHaan, a Chicago-based petroleum analyst, said Friday the national per gallon average is under $2 for the first time in four years.
Jeff Long
"By mid-April," DeHaan said, "prices could drop to $1.49 a gallon, the lowest since 2004.
"Cuts of 35 to 75 cents a gallon (more) are coming," he added.
The coronavirus is partly to blame or to credit, depending on your point of view, for this slide in pump prices.
"If you're an over-the-road trucker," said John Mehner, president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, "cheap gas is a benefit.
"You can move your cargo to market less expensively."
The average U.S. motorist is not taking advantage of this price collapse, though, because so much of America is on lockdown.
This story available to you free thanks to the support of
Working together to provide vital health
information to our community
With an estimated 2 billion people across the globe self-isolating and not going to work, energy demand has plunged off a cliff, triggering a gas glut not seen since 1986.
How long will this last?
"No one can predict (it)," said Adam Kidd, president of Cape Girardeau's Kidd Oil, owner-operator of three service stations, two in Cape and one in Jackson.
"Wholesale (oil) prices change once a day and sometimes more often," Kidd added.
Join the newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter about the coronavirus (COVID-19)
Any observer can figure out what's happening, Kidd said.
It's a supply-and-demand double whammy.
"Supply is continuing to outpace demand," Kidd said.
"When supply and demand go in opposite directions, price is always impacted," Kidd added.
On Friday, World Oil Magazine reported despite news of President Donald Trump's signing of the $2.2 trillion stimulus and rebounding stocks, the global price per barrel continues to drop, to $21.42 by the weekend.
Anxiety over the coronavirus, which has closed schools, shuttered restaurants and emptied virtually every public setting where people normally gather, is not the only reason for the drop.
Saudi Arabia and Russia, two of the most important oil-supplying nations, are in a price war. Neither has cut production.
Ergo, there's simply too much gas available in a time when so few are buying it.
Bloomberg News reported Saturday oil industry producers will soon shut down their wells, referred to in the industry as "shut-ins," because pumping crude makes little economic sense.
"Put simply, the world cannot continue to pump at the level of 100 million barrels a day," said analyst DeHaan, "while demand is as much as 20% lower.
"Supply would overwhelm storage capacity within weeks," DeHaan added.
Join the B Magazine newsletter
The weekly newsletter focused on the business of Southeast Missouri.
Mehner, Cape's chamber president for more than 26 years, has never seen anything quite like this.
"This is the biggest moving target I've ever been a part of," Mehner said.
"Everything is volatile now," he added, "and things seem to change by the hour."
Mehner said the chamber has just sent out another email reminding members of available resources.
"Lots of small businesses have been hit (especially) hard," Mehner said, "through no fault of their own."
The chamber established a website, www.keepcapestrong.com, in direct response to the coronavirus emergency.
"In this time of unprecedented health, social and economic uncertainty," the website's home page reads, "it is important Cape Girardeau County feels well-equipped and prepared."
More to explore
-
Community Partnership receives $500,000 grant to renovate former Cape police headquartersAfter months of waiting, the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri can finally move ahead with the acquisition of the former Cape Girardeau Police Department headquarters at 40 S. Sprigg St. On Thursday, Community Partnership executive...
-
Humane Society offering discounted adoptions, encouraging fostersSpending lots of time at home? Now may just be the perfect time to bring home a new furry family member, according to Tracy Poston, executive director of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, who said the shelter is trying to get adoptions and...
-
Cape native, 86, hero dies in EnglandCape Girardeau native James R. Buckner, who won the Airmans Medal for saving a life after a military plane crash in England in the 1960s, has died at 86 in England. Buckner and a companion pulled the pilot to safety after the aircraft slammed into...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3/30/20Approval of minutes n Minutes for March 26 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA)...
-
Local News 3/29/20Tornado tears through Arkansas college town, with 6 hurtJONESBORO, Ark. (AP) A tornado ripped through northeast Arkansas on Saturday, leaving three people hurt after hitting commercial and residential areas in the college town of Jonesboro. The three people reported injured were hospitalized, Jonesboro...
-
SATURDAY REPORT: Slight uptick in local positive Covid-19 cases5Positive Covid-19 cases are up to 10 locally, according to a report Saturday from the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. Saint Francis reported six total cases, up two since Friday. Two are from Cape Girardeau County with one from...
-
First responders, public health and safety professionals to receive expedited Covid-19 testingSome of Missouris first responders, public health and safety professionals who meet certain criteria will receive expedited COVID-19 tests and results, according to a news release Saturday from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior...
-
Cape County declares public health emergency8Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, Cape Girardeau County Commission and mayors of Cape Girardeau and Jackson declared a public health emergency Friday because of the coronavirus. They urged residents to: n Limit public exposure; you can go...
-
Virus angst results in plenty of room at Cape Girardeau hotelsIf you need a hotel room in Cape Girardeau -- or anywhere else in the nation -- you should have no problem getting a reservation. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, business and leisure travelers alike are canceling hotel reservations, leaving the...
-
COVID-19 Briefly Schools, food distribution, church updateCape Girardeau health care officials reported no new COVID-19 cases Friday. Six Cape Girardeau County cases have been confirmed. Saint Francis Medical Center reported 4 positive tests, 44 negative tests and a total of 182 tests performed. Southeast...
-
Photographer shares perspective on slices of lifeOne of the great joys of being a photographer is capturing a random, yet beautiful, moment of everyday life. These are moments often overlooked or regarded as trivial when observed from the outskirts. They aren't the big news events of the day or...
-
-
Photo Gallery 3/28/20Slices of life: Feature hunting for images in community journalismOne of the great joys for a photographer is capturing a random, yet beautiful, moment of everyday life. While photographers always have to produce an image for publication, finding the compelling photo can be a challenge. With that said, the pursuit...
-
-
Airport boardings down 'drastically' due to coronavirusAirports across the country and around the world are feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as airlines cancel thousands of flights and millions of would-be passengers cancel travel plans. The impact is not just at the nations busiest...
-
COVID-19 Briefly Food distributions; health care, first-responders fund; Perry County; Cape HondaSikeston, MO. -- Southeast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled another series of Covid-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased demand for food following temporary layoffs and school closures due to the outbreak of Covid-19. n...
-
Home from Haiti: Molly Kinder back from Haiti amid coronavirus fearsAfter days of confusion and conflicting information about COVID-19 from the Haitian government, Molly Kinder boarded a plane Tuesday in Port-Au-Prince bound for Miami. From there, she flew to Nashville, Tennessee, and drove to her family home in...
-
Tracy: Authority to issue sheltering 'orders' doesn't lie at county level24While several Missouri cities and counties have issued stay at home orders to help curb the spread of COVID-19, no such order is expected in Cape Girardeau County. There arent really any ordinances or orders we can promulgate that are...
-
Virus likely to delay Cape Girardeau County Courthouse openingCape Girardeau Countys new courthouse will probably not open on schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It looks like its going to be delayed, Clint Tracy, the countys presiding commissioner, said Thursday. The $20 million courthouse on North...
-
Temporary traffic signals to be placed at Jackson roundabout projectConstruction of a roundabout at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard in Jackson will require the use of temporary traffic signals the city expects to be in place by Monday, weather permitting. The signals will limit traffic to...
-
-
Cape native, American hero, dies at 86A Cape Girardeau native, James R. Buckner, who won the Airmans Medal for saving lives after a military plane crash in England in the 1960s, has died at 86. Buckner and a companion pulled the pilot to safety after the aircraft slammed into the...
-
Southeast Missourian awarded grant from Facebook1The Facebook Journalism Project recognized the Southeast Missourian newsroom Thursday for its impactful coronavirus reporting with a $5,000 grant. According to a news release on the Facebook Journalism Project site, the Southeast Missourian was...
-
Some good news in the analysis of COVID-19 rates23It's stunning how fast events are moving. Two weeks ago I was deliberating traveling with family to New Orleans, a place with no identified cases of coronavirus at the time. Now, New Orleans is one of the hot zones for the virus. In a matter of...
-
Local News 3/26/20COVID-19 cases in region grow, but numbers remain small2As COVID-19 testing has increased in the region, more cases have been reported, though the numbers remained low through Wednesday evening. Cape Girardeau Countys health care providers reported a total of three positive tests two involving Cape...
-
-
Investigation underway into death of 8-year-old Bollinger County girl with special needs5The parents of an 8-year-old Bollinger County girl with myotonic dystrophy were taken into police custody after their daughter was found dead Saturday in Bollinger County. Complaints and probable-cause statements were filed Monday in cases against...
-
Perry County stay at home order begins ThursdayA stay-at-home order has been issued for Perry County, Missouri, going into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. The order, sent to the Southeast Missourian by Perry County Clerk and Election Authority Jared W. Kutz, continues until 12:01 a.m. April 24 or...
-
Most read 3/25/20Cape County confirms 'presumptive positive' COVID-19 case4Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials confirmed the countys first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, they announced Tuesday. Late Monday, the center was notified of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported by a...
-
Photo Gallery 3/25/20Alma Schrader Day celebrated from afarFaculty and staff members at Alma Schrader Elementary School did not let social distancing stop them from celebrating Alma Schrader Day on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. The event featured 1950's music and fashion in recognition of...
-
Most read 3/24/20COVID-19 Briefly: Missouri news, new symptoms, facilities repurposedOn Monday the Perry County Health Department (PCHD) was notified of the second positive case of COVID-19 in Perry County, Missouri. The individual, a male in his 30s, was identified as a close contact to the first positive case. When contacted by...
-
Most read 3/23/20Woman tests positive for virus in Perry County3Perry County, Missouri, officials have reported the first case of COVID-19 in the county. In a Saturday news release from Perry County Health Department, director Sylvia Forester said a woman in her 50s had tested positive. The woman is isolating...
-
Most read 3/23/20Gov. Parson: Statewide social distancing order to begin Monday17Gov. Mike Parson directed the states Department of Health and Senior Services director Dr. Randall Williams to order statewide social distancing of events of 10 or more people. The order took effect at 12:01 a.m. today and will remain in effect...
- Number of Southeast Missouri coronavirus cases increases
- From the (Home) Business Desk: Restaurants dealing with COVID-19 challenges
- Business Notebook: Local businesses offer community support amid COVID-19
- Heeter performs online after live shows canceled because of COVID-19
- SUNDAY REPORT: 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Cape County; second case in Bollinger County
- Trump adds 30 days to distancing guidelines as virus spreads
- Trump says feds developing new guidelines for virus risk