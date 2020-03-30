From the (Home) Business Desk: Restaurants dealing with COVID-19 challenges
Dennis "Doc" Cain has seen a lot in his 31 years at Port Cape Girardeau.
He's seen plenty of floods, dozens of winter storms -- including one that knocked out power for days -- and lots of other restaurants come and go.
But he's never seen anything close to what his restaurant -- and practically every other eatery in town -- is going through.
Join the B Magazine newsletter
The weekly newsletter focused on the business of Southeast Missouri.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Missourians -- as well as residents of many other states -- have been asked (and in some instances "required") to avoid eating or dining at restaurants, bars or food courts as one way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Although they've had to close their dining rooms, restaurants are being allowed to offer drive-through, pickup and delivery services as a way to serve their customers ... and stay in business.
So Doc, along with virtually every other restaurant owner in the area, has shifted gears and is offering meal deliveries and pickup services from Port Cape's front door at the corner of Themis and Water streets in downtown Cape Girardeau.
My wife, Kathy, and I have barely left our house during the coronavirus outbreak. In fact, we've set up "home offices" in what were once bedrooms (one of the few perks of being "empty nesters"). We've been battling "cabin fever," so Friday night I eagerly agreed when she suggested we pick up some food at Port Cape.
It was nearly 7 o'clock Friday evening when we turned right from Broadway onto Main Street. Normally, we would have seen people on the sidewalks and cars in almost every parking space. But on this particular night, there were only about a dozen cars parked between Broadway and Independence, and practically no one on the sidewalk.
This story available to you free thanks to the support of
Working together to provide vital health
information to our community
Spanish Street was even more deserted with the exception of a customer leaving Bella Italia with his "to go" order. (Bella Italia's dining room "has been closed since the governor's first suggestion to do so," owner Mark Dirnberger told me in an email over the weekend.)
At Port Cape, I paused to chat with Doc Cain (while maintaining our 6 feet of "social distance" between us) about what business has been like since closing the restaurant's dining areas.
"Our customers have been terrific," he told me. The word, he said, is getting around that despite coronavirus, restaurants are still in business. Customers just have to pick meals up themselves or have them delivered.
Still, he said it's been a challenge shifting from a traditional "dine-in" business to a "delivery and pick up" format. Some of Doc's employees, including some of his bartenders and wait staff, have become delivery drivers. "We're all doing what needs to be done," he said.
Join the newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter about the coronavirus (COVID-19)
The restaurant business, Doc told me, isn't easy, even in the best of times. Some establishments will likely close, at least temporarily, if the coronavirus outbreak lasts more than a month or so. (One local eatery, STA on North Sprigg Street, permanently closed its doors over the weekend due to coronavirus; for more on this, visit STA's Facebook page.)
Over the years, Doc says he's learned to adapt and be flexible in the face of a changing environment. His plans Friday were not what he envisioned a month or so ago; Port Cape had been scheduled to provide lunch and dinner service for the southern rock band Lynyrd Skynryd as well as the band's roadies and support crew -- more than a hundred meals in all. However, the band's appearance at the Show Me Center scheduled for Friday night was postponed until later this year due to coronavirus.
"You do what you have to do," Doc said as we ended our conversation. We parted by waving our elbows at each other, still maintaining at least 6 feet of "social distance."
JAY WOLZ
If you've driving along Broadway recently, you may have noticed the extensive renovation work underway at a building that once housed Ken's Cape Cleaners and a convenience store on the corner of Broadway and Perry Avenue. It's been empty since last fall when the cleaning business moved to a new location in the 2500 block of Independence.
The property on Broadway, along with several adjoining properties, is owned by Ann Ritter and has been in her family for several generations.
"She has decided she wants to make it very nice to complement Capaha Park and Southeast Hospital," Becky Harding of Area Properties told me last week.
The structure, which is being renovated by Boulder Construction, will be reconfigured to accommodate up to five occupants and Harding said she has already received more than two dozen inquires from potential tenants, including retail, medical and food and beverage businesses.
"Inquiries are coming from a variety of people, but we're not to the point yet where we're nailing down leases," she said. "That will possibly be by mid-to-late summer or early fall."
Just up the street from the renovation project, at the intersection of Broadway and Henderson Avenue, there's an empty lot where Imo's Pizza once was. The building, which was also a doughnut shop in a previous life, was recently purchased by Southeast Missouri State University from an affiliated entity under the PAJCO umbrella of businesses and was torn down about a week ago.
"As part of the transaction, we agreed to demolish the building and remove the parking lot," PAJCO president Jeff Maurer told me last week. He said it's his understanding the university will convert the lot, which is across the street from the school's Henderson Avenue entrance, into "green space," at least for the time being.
Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
More to explore
-
Community Partnership receives $500,000 grant to renovate former Cape police headquartersAfter months of waiting, the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri can finally move ahead with the acquisition of the former Cape Girardeau Police Department headquarters at 40 S. Sprigg St. On Thursday, Community Partnership executive...
-
Humane Society offering discounted adoptions, encouraging fostersSpending lots of time at home? Now may just be the perfect time to bring home a new furry family member, according to Tracy Poston, executive director of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, who said the shelter is trying to get adoptions and...
-
Cape native, 86, hero dies in EnglandCape Girardeau native James R. Buckner, who won the Airmans Medal for saving a life after a military plane crash in England in the 1960s, has died at 86 in England. Buckner and a companion pulled the pilot to safety after the aircraft slammed into...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3/30/20Approval of minutes n Minutes for March 26 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA)...
-
Local News 3/29/20Tornado tears through Arkansas college town, with 6 hurtJONESBORO, Ark. (AP) A tornado ripped through northeast Arkansas on Saturday, leaving three people hurt after hitting commercial and residential areas in the college town of Jonesboro. The three people reported injured were hospitalized, Jonesboro...
-
SATURDAY REPORT: Slight uptick in local positive Covid-19 cases5Positive Covid-19 cases are up to 10 locally, according to a report Saturday from the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. Saint Francis reported six total cases, up two since Friday. Two are from Cape Girardeau County with one from...
-
First responders, public health and safety professionals to receive expedited Covid-19 testingSome of Missouris first responders, public health and safety professionals who meet certain criteria will receive expedited COVID-19 tests and results, according to a news release Saturday from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior...
-
Cape County declares public health emergency8Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, Cape Girardeau County Commission and mayors of Cape Girardeau and Jackson declared a public health emergency Friday because of the coronavirus. They urged residents to: n Limit public exposure; you can go...
-
Virus angst results in plenty of room at Cape Girardeau hotelsIf you need a hotel room in Cape Girardeau -- or anywhere else in the nation -- you should have no problem getting a reservation. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, business and leisure travelers alike are canceling hotel reservations, leaving the...
-
COVID-19 Briefly Schools, food distribution, church updateCape Girardeau health care officials reported no new COVID-19 cases Friday. Six Cape Girardeau County cases have been confirmed. Saint Francis Medical Center reported 4 positive tests, 44 negative tests and a total of 182 tests performed. Southeast...
-
Photographer shares perspective on slices of lifeOne of the great joys of being a photographer is capturing a random, yet beautiful, moment of everyday life. These are moments often overlooked or regarded as trivial when observed from the outskirts. They aren't the big news events of the day or...
-
-
Photo Gallery 3/28/20Slices of life: Feature hunting for images in community journalismOne of the great joys for a photographer is capturing a random, yet beautiful, moment of everyday life. While photographers always have to produce an image for publication, finding the compelling photo can be a challenge. With that said, the pursuit...
-
-
Airport boardings down 'drastically' due to coronavirusAirports across the country and around the world are feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as airlines cancel thousands of flights and millions of would-be passengers cancel travel plans. The impact is not just at the nations busiest...
-
COVID-19 Briefly Food distributions; health care, first-responders fund; Perry County; Cape HondaSikeston, MO. -- Southeast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled another series of Covid-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased demand for food following temporary layoffs and school closures due to the outbreak of Covid-19. n...
-
Home from Haiti: Molly Kinder back from Haiti amid coronavirus fearsAfter days of confusion and conflicting information about COVID-19 from the Haitian government, Molly Kinder boarded a plane Tuesday in Port-Au-Prince bound for Miami. From there, she flew to Nashville, Tennessee, and drove to her family home in...
-
Tracy: Authority to issue sheltering 'orders' doesn't lie at county level24While several Missouri cities and counties have issued stay at home orders to help curb the spread of COVID-19, no such order is expected in Cape Girardeau County. There arent really any ordinances or orders we can promulgate that are...
-
Virus likely to delay Cape Girardeau County Courthouse openingCape Girardeau Countys new courthouse will probably not open on schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It looks like its going to be delayed, Clint Tracy, the countys presiding commissioner, said Thursday. The $20 million courthouse on North...
-
Temporary traffic signals to be placed at Jackson roundabout projectConstruction of a roundabout at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard in Jackson will require the use of temporary traffic signals the city expects to be in place by Monday, weather permitting. The signals will limit traffic to...
-
-
Cape native, American hero, dies at 86A Cape Girardeau native, James R. Buckner, who won the Airmans Medal for saving lives after a military plane crash in England in the 1960s, has died at 86. Buckner and a companion pulled the pilot to safety after the aircraft slammed into the...
-
Southeast Missourian awarded grant from Facebook1The Facebook Journalism Project recognized the Southeast Missourian newsroom Thursday for its impactful coronavirus reporting with a $5,000 grant. According to a news release on the Facebook Journalism Project site, the Southeast Missourian was...
-
Some good news in the analysis of COVID-19 rates23It's stunning how fast events are moving. Two weeks ago I was deliberating traveling with family to New Orleans, a place with no identified cases of coronavirus at the time. Now, New Orleans is one of the hot zones for the virus. In a matter of...
-
Local News 3/26/20COVID-19 cases in region grow, but numbers remain small2As COVID-19 testing has increased in the region, more cases have been reported, though the numbers remained low through Wednesday evening. Cape Girardeau Countys health care providers reported a total of three positive tests two involving Cape...
-
-
Investigation underway into death of 8-year-old Bollinger County girl with special needs5The parents of an 8-year-old Bollinger County girl with myotonic dystrophy were taken into police custody after their daughter was found dead Saturday in Bollinger County. Complaints and probable-cause statements were filed Monday in cases against...
-
Perry County stay at home order begins ThursdayA stay-at-home order has been issued for Perry County, Missouri, going into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. The order, sent to the Southeast Missourian by Perry County Clerk and Election Authority Jared W. Kutz, continues until 12:01 a.m. April 24 or...
-
Most read 3/25/20Cape County confirms 'presumptive positive' COVID-19 case4Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials confirmed the countys first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, they announced Tuesday. Late Monday, the center was notified of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported by a...
-
Photo Gallery 3/25/20Alma Schrader Day celebrated from afarFaculty and staff members at Alma Schrader Elementary School did not let social distancing stop them from celebrating Alma Schrader Day on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. The event featured 1950's music and fashion in recognition of...
-
Most read 3/24/20COVID-19 Briefly: Missouri news, new symptoms, facilities repurposedOn Monday the Perry County Health Department (PCHD) was notified of the second positive case of COVID-19 in Perry County, Missouri. The individual, a male in his 30s, was identified as a close contact to the first positive case. When contacted by...
-
Most read 3/23/20Woman tests positive for virus in Perry County3Perry County, Missouri, officials have reported the first case of COVID-19 in the county. In a Saturday news release from Perry County Health Department, director Sylvia Forester said a woman in her 50s had tested positive. The woman is isolating...
-
Most read 3/23/20Gov. Parson: Statewide social distancing order to begin Monday17Gov. Mike Parson directed the states Department of Health and Senior Services director Dr. Randall Williams to order statewide social distancing of events of 10 or more people. The order took effect at 12:01 a.m. today and will remain in effect...
- Number of Southeast Missouri coronavirus cases increases
- Virus, price war send local gas prices plummeting
- Business Notebook: Local businesses offer community support amid COVID-19
- Heeter performs online after live shows canceled because of COVID-19
- SUNDAY REPORT: 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Cape County; second case in Bollinger County
- Trump adds 30 days to distancing guidelines as virus spreads
- Trump says feds developing new guidelines for virus risk