First responders, public health and safety professionals to receive expedited Covid-19 testing

Missouris first responders, public health and safety professionals who meet certain criteria will receive expedited COVID-19 tests and results, according to a news release Saturday from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The tests will be processed through the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory where test results can be completed in 24 hours, quicker than the standard eight to nine days of some commercial laboratories, according to the release.

Qualifications for expedited testing:

* The public health or safety individual must have had close contact with a suspected COVID-19 patient.

* Must have experienced fever, cough or shortness of breath.

First responders seeking expedited test should contact their health care provider who can call the COVID-19 24-hour hotline at 877-435-8411.

For more information, visit https://health.mo.gov/emergencies/ert/alertsadvisories/pdf/update32320.pdf