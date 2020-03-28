*Menu
Slight uptick in local positive Covid-19 cases

Saturday, March 28, 2020
A group of workers is seen at the drive-through testing center in Arena Park as rain falls Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. The testing facility operates on an appointment-only basis, and is a combined effort among Saint Francis Healthcare System, SoutheastHEALTH and the Cape Girardeau County Health Department in response to the coronavirus. A prescreening process must be conducted before an appointment may be scheduled. Prescreening can be performed by calling the local coronavirus hotline at (573) 331-4200 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian
Positive Covid-19 cases are up to 10 locally, according to a report Saturday from the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.

Saint Francis reported six total cases, up two since Friday. Two are from Cape Girardeau County with one from Bollinger County, one from Scott County and two from Stoddard County. A total of 234 tests have been submitted with 87 negative and 141 that have yet to come back.

SoutheastHEALTH has completed 58 tests with one positive and 25 negative. The one positive Covid-19 case is from Cape Girardeau County. There are 37 pending result, with six from the state lab and 31 from private labs. SoutheastHEALTH has nine patients in a Dedicated Isolation Unit (DIU).

Cross Trails Medical Center has issued 30 tests with four negative and the remaining pending results. Other providers in Cape Girardeau County have reported three positive tests.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Missouri had 838 positive cases and 10 deaths. About 12,385 patients have been tested in Missouri. The number of positive cases and deaths statewide are up from 670 and nine reported on Friday.

