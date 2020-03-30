New SEMO men's basketball coach has opportunity to build successful program

Editorial

Southeast Missouri State University has a new basketball coach in Brad Korn.

Korn, 38, is from Plano, Illinois and played and coached at Southern Illinois University. Along with a stint at Missouri State, Korn was part of the Kansas State basketball program for five seasons with four of those as an assistant coach and one year as director of operations.

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber spoke with Southeast Missourian and Semoball.com sports editor Tom Davis recently about Korn and why he believes the former assistant coach is ready to lead his own program. Korn not only has coaching experience but also worked in player recruitment, which will be key for Southeast has it looks to rebuild its program.

Southeast has struggled to remain competitive over the years in the Ohio Valley Conference. But there's no reason the program can't find a path to success. Other Redhawks sports have performed well, including the women's basketball program under OVC coach of the year Rekha Patterson.

We extend our welcome to Coach Korn and look forward to watching him build a successful program at Southeast.