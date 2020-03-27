*Menu
Jackson R-2 schools closed until April 15

Southeast Missourian
Friday, March 27, 2020

The Jackson R-2 School District has extended its school closures as a result of Covid-19.

In a letter to families, superintendent Dr. John Link said Jackson public schools will continue to be closed until April 15 to mitigate the risk of exposure and spread of the novel coronavirus.

This difficult decision was made to ensure the continued health and safety of our students, staff and community and aligns with the social distancing recommendations from the CDC and public health officials, Link wrote.

Link said the district will continue to implement plans to feed students and families during the closures as long as possible and teachers will continue to work with students through distance learning.

Jackson R-2 schools have been closed due to Covid-19 since March 17.