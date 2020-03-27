Photo submitted by Teresa Lukefahr

Mobile food distributions set

Sikeston, MO. -- Southeast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled another series of Covid-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased demand for food following temporary layoffs and school closures due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

* 5 p.m. Tuesday, Church of God, 51 and 72 Junction, Patton.

* 10 a.m. Wednesday, Bread Shed, 203 N. D St., Poplar Bluff.

* 11 a.m. Thursday, Chaffee Veterans of Foreign Wars, 217 South Frisco, Chaffee.

These will be drive-through distributions. so people should stay in their vehicle and have a space cleared for a box of food, according to food bank chief executive officer Joey Keys. People who need food assistance should attend the mobile held in the county where they live and should bring a photo ID and piece of mail showing proof of residence. Patrons should visit only one mobile per month and receive only one box per household.

Those needing food assistance may visit the Pantry Locator page on the website at www.semofoodbank.org and search by county for the dates and times of operation for the pantry nearest where they live. Other mobile food pantries held in conjunction with partners are also listed on the food bank's website. Click on Programs and Mobile Food Pantry.

Donations can be made online at www.semofoodbank.org, click on the "Donate" tab.

Fund established for health care workers, first-responders

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has created a SoutheastHEALTH Response and Recovery Fund to accept donations to support first-responders and health care workers affected by disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation president Patti Ranzini said the mission of the SoutheastHEALTH RRF is to improve the health and social welfare of SoutheastHEALTH employees, first responders and at-risk patients by meeting short and long-term public health, medical and social service needs.

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has seed-funded the new program with a donation of $10,000. Donors can text to give securely through One Cause, RRF2020 to 243725.

Curt Buchheit, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Board president, said, "One hundred percent of donations received will go to foster and accelerate the collective impact of our health system, care providers and first-responders to help restore the health of communities and families affected by COVID-19. All donations will remain local. The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will manage the distribution of funds to SoutheastHEALTH and its employees and patients and local first responders who may suffer significant hardship during this crisis."

Fund to aid Perry County response

Perry County Community Foundation has activated the Perry County Family Relief Fund as a resource for Perry County's COVID-19 Response and is now accepting contributions.

Persons willing to be a part of the relief effort may contribute online at www.PerryCountyCovid19Response.org/2020. Checks may be mailed to or dropped off at our new location: PCCF, c/o Catalyst Center for Business, 508 N. Main Street, Suite B, Perryville, MO 63775; or call (573) 547-1097.

All funds donated to the Perry County Family Relief fund will be earmarked for COVID-19 Response Family Relief and distributed within Perry County.

CGH announces virus-related services

Chris Brown, general manager of Cape Girardeau Honda, has implemented a concierge service to allow those practicing social distancing to do so while shopping for a vehicle.

Customers can shop online at www.capegirardeauhonda.com, and the dealership will deliver any test drive to them. The customer can lease or purchase the vehicle all by phone and email, no need to come in. CGH is also offering a number of incentives.

CGH personnel will also pick up service appointment vehicles, bring them in for their appointments and deliver them back to the customer.

A special one-day sale Saturday will feature gift cards to several local restaurants for any vehicle purchased, "to help support the industry, the workers and the community as a whole.