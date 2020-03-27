Prayer 3-27-20

More to explore
-
COVID-19 Briefly Food distributions; health care, first-responders fund; Perry County; Cape HondaSikeston, MO. -- Southeast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled another series of Covid-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased demand for food following temporary layoffs and school closures due to the outbreak of Covid-19. n...
-
Airport boardings down 'drastically' due to coronavirusAirports across the country and around the world are feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as airlines cancel thousands of flights and millions of would-be passengers cancel travel plans. The impact is not just at the nations busiest...
-
Home from Haiti: Molly Kinder back from Haiti amid coronavirus fearsAfter days of confusion and conflicting information about COVID-19 from the Haitian government, Molly Kinder boarded a plane Tuesday in Port-Au-Prince bound for Miami. From there, she flew to Nashville, Tennessee, and drove to her family home in...
-
Tracy: Authority to issue sheltering 'orders' doesn't lie at county level3While several Missouri cities and counties have issued stay at home orders to help curb the spread of COVID-19, no such order is expected in Cape Girardeau County. There arent really any ordinances or orders we can promulgate that are...
-
Virus likely to delay Cape Girardeau County Courthouse openingCape Girardeau Countys new courthouse will probably not open on schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It looks like its going to be delayed, Clint Tracy, the countys presiding commissioner, said Thursday. The $20 million courthouse on North...
-
Temporary traffic signals to be placed at Jackson roundabout projectConstruction of a roundabout at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard in Jackson will require the use of temporary traffic signals the city expects to be in place by Monday, weather permitting. The signals will limit traffic to...
-
-
Cape native, American hero, dies at 86A Cape Girardeau native, James R. Buckner, who won the Airmans Medal for saving lives after a military plane crash in England in the 1960s, has died at 86. Buckner and a companion pulled the pilot to safety after the aircraft slammed into the...
-
Southeast Missourian awarded grant from FacebookThe Facebook Journalism Project recognized the Southeast Missourian newsroom Thursday for its impactful coronavirus reporting with a $5,000 grant. According to a news release on the Facebook Journalism Project site, the Southeast Missourian was...
-
COVID-19 cases in region grow, but numbers remain small2As COVID-19 testing has increased in the region, more cases have been reported, though the numbers remained low through Wednesday evening. Cape Girardeau Countys health care providers reported a total of three positive tests two involving Cape...
-
-
Knaup named school Counselor of the Year3Cape Girardeau school counselor Kati Knaup was recently named the 2020 Southeast Missouri School Counselor Associations Elementary Counselor of the Year, the school district announced. The surprise award was made at the organizations recent...
-
-
Investigation underway into death of 8-year-old Bollinger County girl with special needs5The parents of an 8-year-old Bollinger County girl with myotonic dystrophy were taken into police custody after their daughter was found dead Saturday in Bollinger County. Complaints and probable-cause statements were filed Monday in cases against...
-
Scott City man pleads guilty to shooting at Cape police officers in Jan. 18 chaseA Scott City man pleaded guilty to one Class X felony count Tuesday in an ongoing Alexander County, Illinois, criminal case related to a Jan. 18 police pursuit beginning in Cape Girardeau and ending near McClure, Illinois...
-
I-57 in Mississippi, Scott counties reduced for pavement workSouthbound Interstate 57 in Mississippi and Scott counties will be reduced with a 15-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, this section of highway is...
-
Perry County stay at home order begins ThursdayA stay-at-home order has been issued for Perry County, Missouri, going into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. The order, sent to the Southeast Missourian by Perry County Clerk and Election Authority Jared W. Kutz, continues until 12:01 a.m. April 24 or...
-
Cape man living in Philippines returns home because of COVID-19 concerns3For Andrew Bard, "working from home" meant flying more than 8,000 miles from Manila, Philippines, to Cape Girardeau, his home since 1998. When Bard moved to the Philippines in late 2018, he never expected he soon would be running a successful...
-
Area chambers urge support of local businesses5The signs are everywhere empty parking lots, deserted restaurants and shops that have either temporarily closed or have shortened their hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns over spreading the coronavirus. Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of...
-
Second presumptive positive COVID-19 patient in Cape Girardeau County2A second presumptive positive COVID-19 case has been identified in Cape Girardeau County, officials said. According to Maria Lundy with the Cape Girardeau County Health Department, the individual, a male in his 40s, was identified through private...
-
Bollinger County announces first presumptive positive caseThe Bollinger County Health Center confirmed Wednesday morning its first presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 in Bollinger County, by news release from health center administrator Juanita Welker. The individual is a 60 year old male and is...
-
Third confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Perry County; residents advised to shelter at homeAt about 6 a.m. Wednesday, Perry County health officials were notified of the third positive case of COVID-19 in Perry County, Missouri. The individual is a female in her 30s and it is unknown if this case is connected to the first two Perry County...
-
Perry County Commission advises Perry County residents shelter in place1From Perry County officials: In this time of great concern for our families, fellow citizens and community, the Perry County Commission, County Health Department, and leadership of the our local municipal governments Perryville, Altenburg and Frohna...
-
-
'Pajama Jazz' moves the Lindsey & Landon party onlineWith venues closed and gatherings of more than 10 people canceled or postponed, musicians across the globe are hit with the same question: What do we do with this? For Cape Girardeau musical duo Lindsey & Landon, who perform at weddings and other...
-
Most read 3/25/20Cape County confirms 'presumptive positive' COVID-19 case4Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials confirmed the countys first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, they announced Tuesday. Late Monday, the center was notified of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported by a...
-
Photo Gallery 3/25/20Alma Schrader Day celebrated from afarFaculty and staff members at Alma Schrader Elementary School did not let social distancing stop them from celebrating Alma Schrader Day on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. The event featured 1950's music and fashion in recognition of...
-
Most read 3/24/20COVID-19 Briefly: Missouri news, new symptoms, facilities repurposedOn Monday the Perry County Health Department (PCHD) was notified of the second positive case of COVID-19 in Perry County, Missouri. The individual, a male in his 30s, was identified as a close contact to the first positive case. When contacted by...
-
Marble Hill woman celebrates 109th birthday amid social distancing2MARBLE HILL, Mo. Connie Mayfields family had planned a big party to celebrate her 109th birthday. The party was canceled, of course, because of concerns about the coronavirus, but Mayfield doesnt seem to mind. Surrounded by flowers and...
-
Woman tests positive for virus in Perry County3Perry County, Missouri, officials have reported the first case of COVID-19 in the county. In a Saturday news release from Perry County Health Department, director Sylvia Forester said a woman in her 50s had tested positive. The woman is isolating...
-
Gov. Parson: Statewide social distancing order to begin Monday17Gov. Mike Parson directed the states Department of Health and Senior Services director Dr. Randall Williams to order statewide social distancing of events of 10 or more people. The order took effect at 12:01 a.m. today and will remain in effect...
-
Most read 3/21/20Local facility cranking out TP as quickly as possible5A nationwide run on toilet paper, fueled by fears the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to weeks of home confinement, has led to empty store shelves across America, including here in the Cape Girardeau area. "We're selling it as quickly as we can get it...
-