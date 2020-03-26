COVID-19 cases in region grow, but numbers remain small

BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

As COVID-19 testing has increased in the region, more cases have been reported, though the numbers remained low through Wednesday evening.

Cape Girardeau County's health care providers reported a total of three positive tests -- two involving Cape Girardeau County residents, and a third of a Bollinger County resident.

Saint Francis Medical Center reported testing 54 individuals. Two returned positive, while 23 were negative. The remaining results were not available.

SoutheastHEALTH had conducted 26 tests, with one positive result and 25 negative.

Bollinger County

The Bollinger County (Missouri) Health Center confirmed Wednesday morning its first presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 in the county, by news release from health center administrator Juanita Welker.

The individual is a 60-year-old man and is currently on home isolation, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the release.

The Bollinger County Health Center continues to work with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the CDC to identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the individual while infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms, the release stated.

No other information will be provided about the patient.

A presumptive positive indicates the patient tested positive at a local lab, and is pending confirmation by a CDC lab, according to the CDC.

Perry County

At about 6 a.m. Wednesday, Perry County health officials were notified of a third positive case of COVID-19 in Perry County, Missouri.

The individual is a woman in her 30s, and it is unknown whether this case is connected to the first two Perry County cases, according to information released by the Perry County Health Department at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The release stated public health officials will continue to investigate all cases, and they will contact any additional individuals or organizations deemed at risk.

The Perry County Health Department may be reached via phone by calling (573) 547-6564 during its regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Shelter in place

Perry County officials issued a shelter-in-place order Wednesday, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

The order, sent to the Southeast Missourian by Perry County Clerk and Election Authority Jared W. Kutz, continues until 12:01 a.m. April 24.

"All public and private intentional gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited, except for the limited purposes permitted by the order. Any intentional gathering of more than ten (10) people in a single space or room is prohibited unless exempted by this order. Nothing in this order prohibits the gathering of members of a household or residence of individuals who reside in such residence," the order read.

"All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, ... shall be closed to the public," the order stated, indicating outdoor parks shall remain open though playgrounds will be closed.

When taking part in outdoor activities, the order said individuals must "as much as reasonably possible" adhere to social distancing requirements.

The order said leaving home for "essential activities" is permitted. The essential activities are "specifically related to health and safety, the procurement of necessary supplies and services, for outdoor activity, for certain types of work and to care for others."

The order "allows travel into or out of the county to perform essential activities, operate essential businesses, or maintain essential governmental functions or minimum basic operations."

"Violation of or failure to comply with this order is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one-year in jail, up to a $1,000 fine, or both such jail time and fine," the order stated.

For Missouri specific information, visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at www.health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus or call their 24-hour hotline available at (877) 435-8411.

For more information regarding COVID-19 and CDC guidance for local response, visit www.coronavirus.gov.