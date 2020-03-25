Bollinger County announces first presumptive positive case

The Bollinger County Health Center confirmed Wednesday morning its first presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 in Bollinger County, by news release from health center administrator Juanita Welker.

The individual is a 60-year-old male and is currently on home isolation, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control, according to the release.

The Bollinger County Health Center continues to work with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the CDC to identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the individual while infectious, and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms, the release stated.

No other information will be provided about the patient.

A presumptive positive indicates that the patient tested positive at a local lab, and is pending confirmation by a CDC lab, according to the CDC.