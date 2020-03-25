Third confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Perry County; residents advised to shelter at home

At about 6 a.m. Wednesday, Perry County health officials were notified of the third positive case of COVID-19 in Perry County, Missouri.

The individual is a female in her 30s and it is unknown if this case is connected to the first two Perry County cases, according to information released by the Perry County Health Department at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The release stated public health officials will continue to investigate all cases, and they will contact any additional individuals or organizations deemed at risk.

The Perry County Commission issued a release Tuesday evening asking residents to shelter in place.

"In this time of great concern for our families, fellow citizens and community, the Perry County Commission, County Health Department and leadership of the our local municipal governments Perryville, Altenburg and Frohna are reaching out to you with a plea that the residents of Perry County shelter in place for the foreseeable future to slow the spread of COVID19 in our communities.

The Perry County Health Department can be reached via phone by calling 573-547-6564 during its regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For Missouri specific information, visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/ or call their 24-hour hotline available at 1-877-435-8411.

For more information regarding COVID-19 and CDC guidance for local response, visit https://www.coronavirus.gov