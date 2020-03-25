Scott Co. announces courthouse procedures

BENTON, Mo. -- In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Scott County officials have decided to adjust entrance procedures by asking visitors to make an appointment in advance.

"We're still open for business, but we're trying to protect ourselves, our employees and the public by abiding by the governor's order," said Scott County First District Commissioner Dennis Ziegenhorn. "You can still get marriage licenses and deeds filed here just as you always have."

The Scott County Commission voted during its regular session Tuesday to close the courthouse doors due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The front door of the courthouse in Benton is locked, and phone numbers for the various departments are posted on the door for visitors to call and make an appointment, he said.

For those who've made appointments, there should be ample parking for easy access to the courthouse front door, Ziegenhorn said, adding that courthouse employees will park behind the building.

The procedures are in place until further notice, he said.

Transit Authority eliminates fares

The Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority is continuing to operate during the COVID-19 outbreak and has eliminated some fares because, as CTA director Tom Mogelnicki told the Missourian, people still need transportation.

"It's a tough decision," he said. "People need to stay home, but they also need to go places."

In order to help those who are being financially challenged by business closures and layoffs, Mogelnicki said beginning this week all fixed-route buses in Cape Girardeau will operate without charge. That includes 60 stops throughout the Cape Girardeau. Those stops and their approximate stop times are listed online at www.cgcta.com. More information is also available on CTA's Facebook page.

"We have taken extra steps to ensure the safety of our employees and customers while still providing the same level of service that is expected from CTA," Mogelnicki said. "And we understand, even more so now, the importance of helping people with transportation to meet their life needs."

The city bus routes operate Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. CTA's "on demand" cab service is also available 24 hours a day except from 2 p.m. Sundays until 5 a.m. Mondays.

