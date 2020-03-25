Cape coronavirus testing facility up and running

A group of workers is seen at the drive-through testing center in Arena Park as rain falls Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. The testing facility operates on an appointment-only basis, and is a combined effort among Saint Francis Healthcare System, SoutheastHEALTH and the Cape Girardeau County Health Department in response to the coronavirus. A prescreening process must be conducted before an appointment may be scheduled. Prescreening can be performed by calling the local coronavirus hotline at (573) 331-4200 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
BEN MATTHEWS