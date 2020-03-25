$1 million charitable fund established for not-for-profit organizations in Missouri

Not-for-profit agencies in southern and central Missouri that have been or will be affected by the coronavirus pandemic are eligible to receive a portion of $1 million in charitable funding through Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO), which has a branch office in Cape Girardeau.

The assistance is targeted for not-for-profits working to support vulnerable citizens across the foundation's 58-county service region, including Cape Girardeau County and several surrounding counties in Southeast Missouri.

As "second responders" in disaster circumstances, not-for-profits are called upon to provide services such as child care, food banks, transportation, and the physical and mental well-being of seniors and other high-risk individuals.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks, headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, has established a COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for the purpose of assisting not-for-profit agencies impacted by coronavirus.

Initial funding for the fund was provided through CFO, the Missouri Foundation for Health and the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Fund, managed by Commerce Trust.

According to a news release from CFO, more information about the grant process will be posted "within several days" at www.cfozarks.org.

CFO is also accepting public donations to its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. Contributions can be sent to Community Foundation of the Ozarks, P.O. Box 8960, Springfield, MO 65801. Checks should include COVID-19 on the memo line.