Prayer 3-24-20

More to explore
-
Portageville area resident tests positive for coronavirusPORTAGEVILLE, Mo. A Portageville area resident has tested positive for COVID-19 virus. According to a statement from the City of Portageville Monday evening, the City was notified by health professionals of the resident testing positive late...
-
County, city, health care officials detail COVID-19 responsesWash your hands, stay home as much as you can, maintain social distance from other people and dont show up for a COVID-19 test unless youve been referred by a physician or other health care provider. Those were among the key messages delivered...
-
Volunteers provide Cape Girardeau health care workers with homemade medical face masks1At Betty Carrolls front door, youll find a welcome mat, a bottle of hand sanitizer and a note instructing visitors to use the disinfectant before entering. The home in Cape Girardeau has been transformed into a makeshift assembly line producing...
-
Andy Leighton running as Democrat for Missouri District 147 House seat2Cape Girardeau resident Andy Leighton has filed as a Democratic candidate for the Missouri District 147 House seat. Currently in the seat is Republican state Rep. Kathy Swan, who was first elected to the position in 2012 and won her fourth...
-
Loving and learning from a distance at Jefferson ElementaryFor local Jefferson Elementary School students, daily life has changed drastically over the past week. The schools usual atmosphere of excited elementary students fell silent Wednesday when a precautionary suspension of in-person classes took...
-
COVID-19 Briefly: Missouri news, new symptoms, facilities repurposedOn Monday the Perry County Health Department (PCHD) was notified of the second positive case of COVID-19 in Perry County, Missouri. The individual, a male in his 30s, was identified as a close contact to the first positive case. When contacted by...
-
Professor: Cape County quake Sunday typical of activity in regionA small earthquake that hit at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday near Jackson is fairly typical of seismic activity in the region, said Pamela Mills, geosciences instructor at Southeast Missouri State University. Mills said Monday that small earthquakes...
-
-
Cairo bridge closed for safety inspectionCAIRO, Ill. -- The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo will be closed to all traffic as crews perform an annual inspection of the structure. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced closures are scheduled to take place...
-
Five DWI arrests over last week in Cape Girardeau, 3 on St. Patrick's DayCape Girardeau police officers have made five arrests for driving while intoxicated in the past week, according to crime reports from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, with three of the DWI arrests occurring on St. Patrick's Day. The first DWI...
-
Marble Hill woman celebrates 109th birthday amid social distancing2MARBLE HILL, Mo. Connie Mayfields family had planned a big party to celebrate her 109th birthday. The party was canceled, of course, because of concerns about the coronavirus, but Mayfield doesnt seem to mind. Surrounded by flowers and...
-
Southeast Missourian to change print frequency temporarily20Due to the economic impact of the coronavirus, the Southeast Missourian will be temporarily suspending three print days while continuing to bulk up online content as a seven-day digital product. "We will actually be producing an e-edition of the...
-
Woman tests positive for virus in Perry County3Perry County, Missouri, officials have reported the first case of COVID-19 in the county. In a Saturday news release from Perry County Health Department, director Sylvia Forester said a woman in her 50s had tested positive. The woman is isolating...
-
Cape mayor gives COVID-19 update, talks budget impact4Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said the State of Missouri is working at getting medical equipment for areas that have been affected by the new coronavirus, and cost-saving measures will have to be found to deal with the citys budget, which will take...
-
COVID-19 Briefly State parks; rumors; Rand Paul; Gaza stripJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is keeping state parks open amid the coronavirus outbreak. The department will try to limit visitors' interaction with rangers and other park staffers, the St. Louis...
-
VA announces COVID-19 precautions for clinicsAs part of the Department of Veterans Affairs COVID-19 preparation measures, VA outpatient clinics throughout the region are only seeing veterans with scheduled appointments until further notice. The "no walk-in" policy applies to the VA clinics in...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3/23/20Approval of minutes n Minutes for March 19 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA)...
-
Gov. Parson: Statewide social distancing order to begin Monday17Gov. Mike Parson directed the states Department of Health and Senior Services director Dr. Randall Williams to order statewide social distancing of events of 10 or more people. The order took effect at 12:01 a.m. today and will remain in effect...
-
Photo Gallery 3/22/20Jefferson Elementary neighborhoods visited by parade of teachers in carsStaff members and school administrators from Jefferson Elementary School travel through their students' various Cape Girardeau neighborhoods Sunday afternoon, March 22, 2020, for a local parade of teachers in cars. The parade began at the school...
-
Photo Gallery 3/22/20Virtual Sunday services at Cape Bible ChapelIn accordance with federal and state regulations and suggested precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Cape Bible Chapel held its inaugural broadcast of a Sunday service March 22, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Pastor Eric Coher said the...
-
Reported virus case same as previously known1A confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Scott County is not a new case, said Barry Cook, administrator with the Scott County Health Department Friday morning. When reached by phone Friday morning, Cook said, "To my knowledge, the reported case...
-
Bringing veterans together: Outdoors organization fosters veteran comradery1For Bill Coomer -- aka "Wild Bill" -- AM Vets Outdoors is about getting veterans together. Coomer of Cape Girardeau is the founder of the organization, which takes veterans on hunting and fishing trips. On March 14, the Air Force veteran accompanied...
-
Jury finds Cape Girardeau man guilty in case of sexual abuse of a minorJamie Maloney, 28, of Cape Girardeau was found guilty by jury March 13 of first-degree statutory sodomy and second-degree child molestation for sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl, according to information released Thursday and signed by Cape...
-
Local facility cranking out TP as quickly as possible5A nationwide run on toilet paper, fueled by fears the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to weeks of home confinement, has led to empty store shelves across America, including here in the Cape Girardeau area. "We're selling it as quickly as we can get it...
-
Jackson aldermen to hold 'virtual' meetings for nowIn what may have been their last face-to-face meeting for the foreseeable future, members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen Friday passed an ordinance permitting them to conduct "virtual" meetings rather than risk exposure to or the spread of the...
-
Hospitals announce virus-related responses1Elective procedures at both Cape Girardeau hospitals will be put on hold beginning Monday as they continue preparations for the anticipated spread of the COVID-19 virus in this region. Those preparations include conserving supplies and equipment for...
-
ZZ Top, Nichols headline Sikeston Rodeo in AugustThe 68th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will be held Aug. 5 through 8, and its concert lineup includes Chris Lane, Ashley McBryde, ZZ Top and Joe Nichols, rodeo chairman Travis Deere announced in a Friday news conference. Deere acknowledged...
-
Photo Gallery 3/21/20Bringing veterans togetherFor Bill Coomer aka Wild Bill, AM Vets Outdoors is about getting veterans together. Coomer of Cape Girardeau is the founder of the organization which takes veterans on hunting and fishing trips. On March 14, the Air Force veteran accompanied other...
-
-
CORRECTION: Scott County resident sick in Tennessee4An employee of Saint Francis Medical Center who was visiting a daughter out of state has been diagnosed with COVID-19, said the CEO of the health system, Maryann Reese. She was last in Cape Girardeau on March 6, Reese said, which is 12 days ago....
-
Not often do I threaten to sue someone, but reliable information in time of uncertainty is vital9Within 15 minutes after I threatened to sue, the fake post disappeared. Whether the individual removed it or Facebook did, I do not know. But it was gone -- while still causing damage. For example, several hours later, my daughter received a...
-
-
Most read 3/16/20Smith defends vote against COVID-19 relief proposal12Timing and substance drove Southeast Missouri's congressman to vote against a coronavirus relief package. Republican 8th District Rep. Jason Smith said the 110-page bill landed on his desk a half hour before the vote, just after midnight early...
-
Most read 3/16/20Business Notebook: Country Mart stores changing hands; CARSTAR set to openHarps Food Stores Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire 20 grocery stores in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas owned by Town and Country Grocers of Fredericktown, Missouri, including Country Mart stores in Jackson and Marble...