Southeast Missourian

VA announces COVID-19 precautions for clinics

Southeast Missourian
Monday, March 23, 2020

As part of the Department of Veterans Affairs COVID-19 preparation measures, VA outpatient clinics throughout the region are only seeing veterans with scheduled appointments until further notice.

The "no walk-in" policy applies to the VA clinics in Cape Girardeau, Farmington, Sikeston and West Plains in Missouri and the Arkansas clinics in Paragould and Pocahontas.

All veterans and visitors are being screened before entering clinics and only one person (older than 19) is allowed to accompany each veteran to clinic visits while the coronavirus precautions are in place.