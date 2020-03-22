Woman tests positive for virus in Perry County

Perry County, Missouri, officials have reported the first case of COVID-19 in the county.

In a Saturday release from Perry County Health Department, Sylvia Forester, director, said a woman in her 50s had tested positive. The woman is isolating at her home and has been since first exhibiting symptoms.

Officials are investigating the case and are speaking with those who have been in contact with the woman.

It is unclear how the woman contracted the virus.

The Perry County Health Department expects more cases to be confirmed locally as the number of citizens tested increased, the release stated.

Residents with questions about COVID-19, including symptoms, should call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services 24-hour hotline at (877) 435-8411 or visit its website, health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/.

For more information regarding COVID-19 and Centers for Disease Control guidance for local response, visit coronavirus.gov.