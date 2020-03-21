Prayer 3-22-20

More to explore
-
Bringing veterans together: Outdoors organization fosters veteran comraderyFor Bill Coomer -- aka "Wild Bill" -- AM Vets Outdoors is about getting veterans together. Coomer of Cape Girardeau is the founder of the organization, which takes veterans on hunting and fishing trips. On March 14, the Air Force veteran accompanied...
-
Jury finds Cape Girardeau man guilty in case of sexual abuse of a minorJamie Maloney, 28, of Cape Girardeau was found guilty by jury March 13 of first-degree statutory sodomy and second-degree child molestation for sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl, according to information released Thursday and signed by Cape...
-
Local facility cranking out TP as quickly as possibleA nationwide run on toilet paper, fueled by fears the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to weeks of home confinement, has led to empty store shelves across America, including here in the Cape Girardeau area. "We're selling it as quickly as we can get it...
-
Reported virus case same as previously knownA confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Scott County is not a new case, said Barry Cook, administrator with the Scott County Health Department Friday morning. When reached by phone Friday morning, Cook said, "To my knowledge, the reported case...
-
Jackson aldermen to hold 'virtual' meetings for nowIn what may have been their last face-to-face meeting for the foreseeable future, members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen Friday passed an ordinance permitting them to conduct "virtual" meetings rather than risk exposure to or the spread of the...
-
Hospitals announce virus-related responsesElective procedures at both Cape Girardeau hospitals will be put on hold beginning Monday as they continue preparations for the anticipated spread of the COVID-19 virus in this region. Those preparations include conserving supplies and equipment for...
-
ZZ Top, Nichols headline Sikeston Rodeo in AugustThe 68th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will be held Aug. 5 through 8, and its concert lineup includes Chris Lane, Ashley McBryde, ZZ Top and Joe Nichols, rodeo chairman Travis Deere announced in a Friday news conference. Deere acknowledged...
-
COVID-19 Briefly food bank activities, EMAA, Wall StreetSikeston, Mo. -- Southeast Missouri Food Bank has seen a tremendous increase in the demand for food following temporary layoffs and school closures following the outbreak of COVID-19. "Other places may be cutting back on their work hours or working...
-
Ill. Gov. Pritzker to order residents 'shelter in place' Lockdown to commence at 5 p.m. Saturday, slated to remain in effect through April 7CHICAGO (AP) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered all state residents to remain in their homes except for essentials, joining similar dramatic efforts in California and New York to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Pritzker's order,...
-
Photo Gallery 3/21/20Bringing veterans togetherFor Bill Coomer aka Wild Bill, AM Vets Outdoors is about getting veterans together. Coomer of Cape Girardeau is the founder of the organization which takes veterans on hunting and fishing trips. On March 14, the Air Force veteran accompanied other...
-
Illinois governor to order "shelter in place"3Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will order the state's residents to "shelter in place" beginning Saturday, according to multiple media reports from Chicago. The move comes in response to worsening virus incidents across the state. Four state residents...
-
COVID-19 Briefly: Missourian office; bingo; Cape RecorderFor health precautions and to allow reduced on-site staff to focus on getting out the newspaper, the Southeast Missourian office is open by appointment only. You are welcome to drop off payments, press releases and other communications through the...
-
Nursing homes, assisted living facilities restrict visitors in response to COVID-19Area nursing homes, long-term care centers and assisted-living facilities are taking precautions to protect residents from COVID-19, which poses a higher risk to older adults and folks with serious underlying medical conditions, according to the...
-
Stress, anxiety important to manage during school closuresWith school closures and some workplaces giving employees a work-from-home option, families could be experiencing new and different stress, said school counselors Kati Knaup and Kayleen Shaw. Knaup, school counselor with the Cape Girardeau School...
-
-
-
'A united front': Emergency management director updates county on COVID-19 preparationsA new standing item has been added to the Cape Girardeau County Commissions meeting agendas COVID-19 Update. The first update took place at Thursday mornings commission meeting at which county emergency management director Mark Winkler...
-
Saxony Lutheran among latest school closuresAs of Thursday, Saxony Lutheran High School has suspended its face-to-face classes and will begin its online education procedures Friday. Principal Mark Ruark said the school had already supplied its students with 1:1 learning devices, and will use...
-
-
Adult and Teen Challenge to celebrate '50 years of miracles', addiction recovery at spring banquet2Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America (ATCMA) will host its annual spring banquet in late May celebrating 50 years of miracles in Cape Girardeau and its surrounding communities. ...
-
Several local churches suspend services in face of coronavirus5Church leaders are facing a difficult decision: whether to suspend services for the foreseeable future to help slow the spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center held an informational meeting for faith-based...
-
The People's Shelter renovates home as temporary housing solution1Beams of sunlight seeped in through large bay windows, illuminating the floorboards at 802 William St. in Cape Girardeau last week, as Jessica Livingston stretched out a set of floor plans. Livingston who has a background in interior design and...
-
Gov. Parson moves April 7 elections to June 22Citing the growing concern surrounding COVID-19, Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed an executive order postponing municipal elections throughout the state, which had been slated for April 7, until June 2. The postponement affects several...
-
All SEMO classes to move online for rest of semester3When Southeast Missouri State University classes resume later this month after the schools extended spring break, they wont be in classrooms. By the end of the month, the university plans to move all instructional activities online in response to...
-
COVID-19 Briefly: United Way; scams; MDC; relief; unemploymentUnited Way of Southeast Missouri has created a COVID-19 fund to help provide relief specifically for network partners and programs that directly help those in financial need, according to a news release. The Salvation Army, area food pantries,...
-
-
Most read 3/18/20CORRECTION: Scott County resident sick in Tennessee4An employee of Saint Francis Medical Center who was visiting a daughter out of state has been diagnosed with COVID-19, said the CEO of the health system, Maryann Reese. She was last in Cape Girardeau on March 6, Reese said, which is 12 days ago....
-
Most read 3/18/20Not often do I threaten to sue someone, but reliable information in time of uncertainty is vital8Within 15 minutes after I threatened to sue, the fake post disappeared. Whether the individual removed it or Facebook did, I do not know. But it was gone -- while still causing damage. For example, several hours later, my daughter received a...
-
-
Photo Gallery 3/18/20Seniors-only shopping hour at SchnucksIn an effort to provide senior shoppers with easier access to groceries amid coronavirus-related supply shortages, Schnucks made its first hour of business limited to customers of ages 60 and older beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The grocery...
-
-
Most read 3/16/20Smith defends vote against COVID-19 relief proposal12Timing and substance drove Southeast Missouri's congressman to vote against a coronavirus relief package. Republican 8th District Rep. Jason Smith said the 110-page bill landed on his desk a half hour before the vote, just after midnight early...
-
Most read 3/16/20Business Notebook: Country Mart stores changing hands; CARSTAR set to openHarps Food Stores Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire 20 grocery stores in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas owned by Town and Country Grocers of Fredericktown, Missouri, including Country Mart stores in Jackson and Marble...
-
Most read 3/14/20Updates about local events and services impacted by coronavirus, including what's been cancelledCape Girardeau city changes how it can accept utility bill payments. Parks and Rec department still deliberating future plans. SEMO cancels events through April 17. Lincoln Day postponed. Stock market soars. Plus more.
-
Most read 3/14/20Local hospitals brace for COVID-19 screenings2As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the nation, Cape Girardeau health care providers are bracing for the possibility of coronavirus patients in Southeast Missouri. Although neither SoutheastHEALTH nor Saint Francis Healthcare System...