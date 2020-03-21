Prayer 3-22-20

Ill. Gov. Pritzker to order residents 'shelter in place' Lockdown to commence at 5 p.m. Saturday, slated to remain in effect through April 7

CHICAGO (AP) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered all state residents to remain in their homes except for essentials, joining similar dramatic efforts in California and New York to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Pritzker's order,...