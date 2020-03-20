Illinois governor to order "shelter in place"

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will order the state's residents to "shelter in place" beginning Saturday, according to multiple media reports from Chicago.

The move comes in response to worsening virus incidents across the state.

Four state residents have died, and more than 400 have tested positive for the virus.

The governor said in his news conference the order applies to all non-essential business.

If you can work from home, and arent already doing so, you must, he said.

Essential services such as grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, gas stations, media and banks, among other essential-service providers, can remain open. Restaurants providing to-go orders may still operate though bars and dining halls remain closed.