Virus testing center coming

City of Cape Girardeau workers work inside the 4-H shelters in Arena Park as tarps surround the structure Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Thursday afternoon, Saint Francis Healthcare System officials said they are working to develop a Coronavirus Test Collection Center at the site with the City of Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and SoutheastHEALTH. Saint Francis also said it has activated a dedicated Nurse Coronavirus Hotline to answer any COVID-19 questions as well as provide screenings and next steps if needed. This hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at (573) 331-4200. The plan is to extend hours and days as needed. The hotline is for calls related to coronavirus screening only. The screening questions can also be completed online at sfmc.net/COVID19qanda. See the Southeast Missourian Weekend edition for more on Saint Francis and SoutheastHEALTH virus-related actions.
BEN MATTHEWS