COVID-19 Briefly: Missourian office; bingo; Cape Recorder

Missourian closes office

For health precautions and to allow reduced on-site staff to focus on getting out the newspaper, the Southeast Missourian office is open by appointment only.

You are welcome to drop off payments, press releases and other communications through the mail slot in this door.

Contact telephone numbers are: Circulation, (573) 334-7115; Newsroom, (573) 388-3620; and Advertising and general inquiries, including staff directory, (573) 335-6611.

OTC encourages activities with social-distancing bingo

Many of our businesses are still open and need your help, but we also want to be responsible and encourage everyone to be as safe and healthy as possible, Old Town Cape officials said in a social media post Thursday.

"We grabbed this idea from another great Main Street community and decided that our people could also use this chance to rally around Downtown Cape even in the midst of all of the chaos," the post stated. "Read the rules carefully and be sure to follow them."

The first two people to complete all of the steps will win a $50 gift certificate to the downtown business of their choice.

Cape recorder closes office

Effective immediately, to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19, the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds Office has temporarily closed their door to walk in customers due to the close proximity of staff and patrons.

The office will remain open and fully functional and will be able to serve the public in all capacities through various adaptive means. If you have any questions, feel free to call or email and the staff will walk you through how to record a document, search records, or obtain a marriage license.

Call (573) 243-8123 or visit www.capecounty.us/recorder/recorders%20office.aspx for more information.