Emergency agencies issue updated COVID-19 protocols

Amid nationwide efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, many emergency agencies have begun operating with updated protocols to avoid contamination and minimize further spread of the pandemic.

Cape Girardeau Police Department

Cape Girardeau police officers will continue to respond to "in progress" calls for service, but all non-emergency and routine business calls will be handled over the telephone.

The department asked members of the general public to make every attempt to report any incident via telephone by calling (573) 335-6621, and to refrain from traveling to the station if possible.

"These calls will still be investigated and handled in accordance to our usual high standard of service," Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated in a Monday news release.

When a call for service warrants an officer to respond in-person, the department's communications unit will ask all callers a brief series of basic screening questions in an effort to safeguard against exposure to responding officers.

"The response to these answers will not exclude a caller from receiving services or from having an officer respond," Hann stated. "They will only allow the officer the opportunity to take necessary safety precautions if necessary."

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has canceled all civic meetings, public programs and department tours; and suspended its additional services, including car-seat inspections and installations.

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Jail is also suspending all inmate visitations with the exception of attorney-client meetings until further notice.

"These modified protocols are in place to protect our officers so that they may continue to serve this community without interruption and they are also in place to protect the public and effectively diminish the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community," Hann stated. "... We want our community to know that we are actively evolving with this situation and we intend to remain unwavering in our dedication to serve and protect this community."

Cape Girardeau Fire Department

On Monday, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department announced it would be temporarily halting all public relations events, public education events, station open houses and station tours due to the increased outbreaks of the coronavirus in Missouri.

Outside visitors to fire stations and baked goods drop-offs will also be temporarily prohibited.

"We encourage residents to follow advice from our local and national leaders as we work through this virus," the release stated.

Fire chief Travis Hollis also said crews will respond to medical calls with modified protocols by attempting to make contact with patients in an open-air setting and placing masks on patients to reduce potential interactions with the virus.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson announced the following precautions have been taken for the health and safety of employees, inmates and citizens at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.

* All lobby video visitation is canceled until further notice.

* Continuous health checks are being implemented with medical staff following all issued guidelines and recommendations.

* All clergy visits and worship services are canceled until further notice.

Attorney and probation/parole visits are being done in the old visitation area over phones, and off-site video visits are still being allowed.

In an effort to keep citizens safe, Dickerson said the sheriff's office will also assist with delivery of medications for any elderly citizens in the county who do not feel comfortable leaving their homes and need assistance in obtaining daily prescribed medications.

Members of the public are advised to contact the office's normal business line at (573) 243-3551 for an evaluation of how assistance can be provided.

"We ask that if you do not have an emergency, please limit your visits to our facility," Dickerson said.

For any services for inmates, Dickerson advised members of the public to check the office's website at www.capecountysheriff.org for information and updates to check its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CapeGirardeauCountySheriffsOffice for additional updates.

"Our 9-1-1 Dispatch Center has implemented additional questions in the call-taking process, and we ask for everyone's patience as we implement these additional steps."

Jackson Police Department

Until further notice, the Jackson Police Department has suspended all group tours, non-criminal fingerprinting services and public meetings at the police department.

The department encouraged Jackson citizens to call the department's non-emergency line at (573) 243-3151 instead of physically coming to the station to report non-emergency calls, which can include crimes that have already occurred, incidents where no suspect is present or cases with no immediate threat to personal safety.

In the instances of non-emergency calls, the department will assign an officer to take a report via telephone instead of responding in-person.

Officers will still respond in-person to emergency calls where a crime is in progress and when personal safety is in danger. In these situations, callers should still call 911 for emergency services.

Jackson police are also encouraging the public to tell police dispatchers whether they believe they or someone else at the scene or residence is experiencing flu or COVID-19 symptoms to allow first responders to take the appropriate precautions when responding.

"Thank you for your cooperation and patience," news release stated. "These are steps that are necessary for the health and safety of the Police Department staff and the citizen in need of our services."

Jackson Fire Rescue

Jackson Fire Rescue has temporarily suspended its home safety survey program and fire station tours, and all of its planned regional training has been postponed, according to information released Tuesday by chief Jason Mouser.

"Our responders are irreplaceable and to help protect them on certain calls for service they may be wearing additional personal protective equipment to reduce their risk of exposure during this time," Mouser said. "Please still call 911 if you have an emergency."

Fire crews will remain available at all times, and anyone with questions or concerns may call (573) 243-1010.

Fruitland Area Fire District

As of Tuesday, no adjustments had been made to daily schedules and responses with COVID-19 issues, according to chief Rob Francis.

Francis stated they would be monioring the situation and recieve updates frequently from county, state and federal resources.

"Our personnel are using flu protocols currently in the station and after every call to limit the possibility of infection from the flu or COVID-19," Francis stated. "We do ask that if anyone is experiencing flulike symptoms to relay that information to dispatch if calling for help."

Any changes to operational protocols will be disclosed on its public Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Fruitland-Area-Fire-Protection-District-293632840834664 in addition to safety and health messages from the district.

Scott City Fire Department

Scott City firefighters are taking necessary precautions regarding medical responses per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, fire chief Trent August stated via email Tuesday.

The department will only be responding on medical calls when requested by the ambulance district.

"No more than two medically trained personnel will respond," August said. "More can be sent if needed to safely and efficiently handle the situation."

Guidelines are in place to ensure fire personnel wear the appropriate personal protective equipment, along with disinfection and decontamination during and after any incident.

"These guidelines have been in place long before this pandemic occurred," August said. "Due to the nature of the business we have always taken precautions to protect ourselves and the people we serve."

All other responses will remain unchanged.

Scott County Sheriff's Office

All group tours, public meetings and non-criminal fingerprinting services at the Scott County Sheriff's Office have been suspended, and the business office has been closed to the general public.

Scott County residents are encouraged to phone in reports of non-emergency calls, which can include crimes that have already occurred, incidents where no suspect is present or cases with no immediate threat to personal safety, by calling the sheriff's office at (573) 545-3525 or (573) 471-3530 instead of physically coming to the station.

In these instances of non-emergency calls, a sheriff's deputy will be assigned to take a report via telephone instead of responding in-person. Callers should still call 911 for emergency services.

Those needing to acquire a concealed-carry permit or to complete sex-offender registration must make an appointment for anytime from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The business office's front doors will be locked, and those with appointments will need to press the doorbell for assistance.

Scott County also encouraged the public to tell dispatchers whether they believe they or someone else at the scene or residence are experiencing flu or COVID-19 symptoms to allow first responders to take the appropriate precautions when responding.

All jail visits are also suspended until further notice, with the exception of legal-counsel visits. To place funds on an inmate commissary, visit www.orders.tigercommissary.com/services or call their toll-free number at (877) 844-3726.

Perry County Sheriff's Office

Restrictions have been made to visitation and church visits to the Perry County Sheriff's Office, according to information released Wednesday by Sheriff Gary Schaaf.

Weekly minister visits to inmates are suspended until further notice, in addition to video visitation in the Perry County Sheriff's Office lobby.

Off-site video visitation and email will remain available, Schaaf stated, and attorney visits will be allowed via video.

"Citizens wishing to report a crime or register a complaint are encouraged to do so via telephone or email," the release stated. "If they must come to the Sheriff's Office we suggest they limit the number of people and number of visits to this facility."

Dispatch operations now include additional questions to ascertain the nature of the situations ambulance and law enforcement personnel will be entering, and the facility is being disinfected regularly in an effort to keep the virus out.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Driver road testing is suspended at all locations and all road tests through March 31 have been canceled, according to a release issued Tuesday by highway patrol superintendent Eric T. Olson.

"The Patrol is monitoring the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and will update the public on testing after March 31 as more information becomes available," Olson stated.

Written testing services will continue, according to the release, but the number of applicants allowed in each facility at one time will be restricted to ensure recommended social distancing measures are followed.

Members of the public are asked to refrain from taking a written examination if they or anyone in their household, family, or one of their acquaintances, have been diagnosed with, or has exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

The location of services is subject to change due to building closures in some jurisdictions. More information regarding current driver examination test sites is available at https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/HP32DES/DESTable.jsp.