Saxony Lutheran among latest school closures

As of Thursday, Saxony Lutheran High School has suspended its face-to-face classes and will begin its online education procedures Friday.

Principal Mark Ruark said the school had already supplied its students with 1:1 learning devices, and will use the devices to provide educational services to students for however long is needed.

All extracurricular activities, special events and other school-related functions will be suspended until the school can return to having face-to-face classes.

Many other local Lutheran school administrators also provided information and statements via telephone during their monthly meeting Thursday afternoon in Perryville, Missouri.

Trinity Lutheran School principal Missy Adams said her school held its last day of face-to-face classes on Wednesday and will begin providing its students with ways to learn from home.

We have taken the stance that we are continuing to educate, Adams said. ... Just consider us learning in a different format.

Adams said custodial staff members at Trinity will utilize the temporary suspension of face-to-face classes to thoroughly clean and disinfect the school. The school will re-evaluate the situation April 3.

I just think that the whole world at this moment is in a little bit of chaos, and we have to remember that this is in Gods hands and we leave it up to Him, and trust that we will get through this because it will be His will, Adams said.

Principal Tim Mirly of St. Paul Lutheran School said the school has suspended its classes through April 3 and will be providing its students with at-home learning opportunities.

We want to make sure were maintaining good contact and providing some good support for our families in this time, Mirly said. We have a great opportunity to do that knowing God is in charge.

Principal Velda Haertling said Immanuel Lutheran School held its last day of face-to-face classes Wednesday in Perryville, Missouri, and school is suspended until April 6.

Upcoming field trips have been cancelled, according to Haertling, and trips scheduled for later in the year will be reviewed at a later date for possible cancellation.

Teachers have sent packets of materials and resources for students to work on and all extracurricular activities have been cancelled.

We talked with them about how to manage their time and be responsible, and we gave them some practical things that they could learn like how to fix a flat tire or how to change the oil in a car, Haertling said. We tried to include some of those basic skills that theyll need to know for life, along with our paperwork and technology resources that were using as well.

Principal Cheryl Honoree with United in Christ Lutheran School said her school in Frohna, Missouri, held its last day of classes Wednesday before sending students home with work packets.

We are keeping everybody in our prayers and praying for wisdom as we go through a situation that nobody has done before, Honoree said.

United in Christ Lutheran School plans to return to school by April 6 if possible, according to Honoree, and the school has offered to help parents provide children with lunches or look for child care. To contact the school, call (573) 824-5218.

This story will be updated to include a full list of all local school closures. Any local school administrator can contact news@semissourian.com to provide our newsroom with information regarding coronavirus-related changes and closures.

The following school districts will also suspend school operations at least until April 6, according to a news release:

* Advance

* Bernie

* Bell City

* Bloomfield

* Bunker

* Cape Christian Community School

* Chaffee

* Clearwater

* Delta

* Dexter

* East Carter

* Fredericktown

* Guardian Angel

* Jackson R-2

* New Madrid County

* Notre Dame Regional High school

* Oak Ridge

* Oran

* Perryville

* Richland

* Saxony Lutheran

* Scott County Central

* Sikeston public schools