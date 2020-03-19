COVID-19 Briefly: United Way; scams; MDC; relief; unemployment

Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian Order this photo

United Way creates fund for partners

United Way of Southeast Missouri has created a COVID-19 fund to help provide relief specifically for network partners and programs that directly help those in financial need, according to a news release.

The Salvation Army, area food pantries, senior centers and programs, and Emergency Student Funds and backpack programs at public schools in the region are among the beneficiaries.

Executive director Elizabeth Shelton said in the release, "We have many hourly employees in this region who already live paycheck to paycheck. They will be hit especially hard by closings and social distancing as we all work together to stay healthy. With our existing network of donors and income-focused partners, United Way is the logical organization capable of bringing in funds to help them."

Donors can find more information or give at unitedwayofsemo.org and select the COVID-19 option, or call (573) 334-9634 to donate by phone. Checks may be mailed to the UWSEMO office at 1417 D N. Mt. Auburn Road, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.

UWSEMO has also created a page of current volunteer opportunities on the website.

State AG cautions against scams

State Attorney General Eric Schmitt is urging Missourians to exercise caution before donating to charities aiding in coronavirus outreach.

"Missourians who wish to donate to some of the charities doing incredible work to aid the people of this state should be cautious when giving money. While others are working day and night to help people affected by this pandemic, bad actors may be working overtime to steal your money or information," he said. "Anyone seeking to defraud Missourians should know that the Attorney General's Office is watching, and we will take action wherever possible."

Missourians should report any and all instances of fraud or scams to the Missouri Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline by calling (800) 392-8222 or by filing a complaint online at ago.mo.gov/app/consumercomplaint.

MDC cancels events, programs

The state Department of Conservation (MDC) has announced it has canceled most public events and programs at its nature centers, shooting ranges and other locations around the state until April 15.

The cancellations are effective immediately and include scheduled hunter education classes, nature center programs and events, shooting range programs and events, and landowner workshops.

MDC scheduled managed hunts, mentored spring turkey hunts, and native plant sales at nature centers will continue as planned.

All conservation areas remain open to the public. MDC offices, nature centers, and shooting ranges also remain open under normal operating hours.

People can contact their local MDC office, nature center or shooting range with questions on specific events or programs.

Senate approves virus relief bill

(AP) By a sweeping bipartisan tally, the Senate on Wednesday sent President Donald Trump a $100 billion-plus bill to boost testing for the coronavirus and guarantee paid sick leave for millions of workers hit by it. But lawmakers and the White House had already turned their focus to the administration's far bigger $1 trillion plan to stabilize the economy as the pandemic threatens financial ruin for individuals and businesses.

Details on Trump's economic rescue plan remain sparse -- and it's sure to grow with lawmaker add-ons -- but its centerpiece is to dedicate $500 billion to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month. It would also funnel cash to businesses to help keep workers on payroll as widespread sectors of the $21 trillion U.S. economy all but shut down.

In a memorandum, the Treasury Department proposed two $250 billion cash infusions to individuals: a first set of checks issued starting April 6, with a second wave in mid-May. The amounts would depend on income and family size.

The Treasury plan, which requires approval by Congress, also recommends $50 billion to stabilize the airlines, $150 billion to issue loan guarantees to other struggling sectors, and $300 billion for small businesses. The plan appears to anticipate that many of the loans would not be repaid.

Unemployment claims jump

(AP) -- In Ohio, more than 48,000 people applied for jobless benefits during the first two days of this week. The tally during the same period the prior week: just 1,825.

In neighboring Pennsylvania, about 70,000 people sought unemployment aid in a single day -- six times the total for the entire previous week.

Jobless claims are surging across the U.S. after government officials ordered millions of workers, students and shoppers to stay at home as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

"We've been getting flooded with calls," said John Dodds, director of the nonprofit Philadelphia Unemployment Project. "It's going to be a big mess, a double mess: illness and unemployment."

The growing number of people filing for unemployment checks raises fresh questions about whether states have stockpiled enough money since the last recession to tide over idled workers until the crisis ends. Some fear the demand for help could outpace the states' ability to pay claims.

"Our unemployment insurance fund is getting hit pretty hard right now," said Gov. Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island, where coronavirus-related jobless claims accelerated from zero to nearly 18,000 in barely one week.

Raimondo, a Democrat, said the state needs to start replenishing its fund and appealed for help from the federal government.