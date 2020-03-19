All SEMO classes to move online for rest of semester

When Southeast Missouri State University classes resume later this month after the schools extended spring break, they wont be in classrooms. By the end of the month, the university plans to move all instructional activities online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning March 30, in-person classes will be provided through alternative means, according to information posted Wednesday on the universitys Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information webpage.

Between now and then, university faculty will prepare to use online platforms to teach their classes for the rest of the spring semester, which the university says will end as scheduled May 15.

There will be no change in the universitys existing online class schedule.

Classes that are already conducted online that are scheduled to resume March 23 will continue as planned, according to the universitys coronavirus webpage.

Effective immediately, access to all residence halls is restricted and the university will close all residence halls through a tiered process beginning Friday, the website stated and said the move-out process will continue through March 31.

We remain committed to maintaining all essential campus functions to the best of our ability and look forward to returning to normal and regular operations as soon as possible, according to the website.

More information is available at www.semo.edu/sealerts/covid19.